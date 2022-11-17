Kymberly Herrin, ‘Ghostbusters’ actress who starred in ZZ Top video, dead at 65

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Kymberly Herrin, who had roles in the original “Ghostbusters” movie and “Romancing the Stone” and also appeared in a popular ZZ Top musical video, has died. She was 65.

Herrin died in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 28, according to her obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press. While no cause of death was given, the obituary asked for donations to the actress’ memory to the American Cancer Society to further the research for the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

Herrin’s niece, Theresa Ramirez, also confirmed her death in a Facebook post.

In “Ghostbusters,” Herrin played the Dream Ghost, a seductive apparition, Entertainment Weekly reported.

A former Playboy playmate, Herrin was the cover model on the March 1981 issue of Playboy and was Playmate of the Month, according to the entertainment news outlet. She also modeled for a series of fitness and swimwear ads in FIT magazine.

Herrin played a prominent role in ZZ Top’s 1984 music video, “Legs,” wearing a bright red top, Deadline reported. That was the third video in the band’s successful 1980s trilogy that included “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Herrin told an interviewer that she replaced one of three women in the first two videos that the other two “didn’t like.”

“We were paid really well. We all got over $2,000 for the shoot, which is so much for a video dancer,” Herrin told Noblemania in 2013. “Most people won’t believe it. I would have done it for free!”

Herrin also appeared in ”Beverly Hills Cop II” as a Playboy playmate and had a role in “Road House,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

She also had guest-starring roles on the television dramas “Matt Houston” and “St. Elsewhere,” according to IMDb.com.

