CNN — The Biden administration is launching a critical, six-week push aimed at stepping up Americans' Covid-19 booster vaccinations heading into the holiday season. "With winter and holiday gatherings right around the corner, more Americans getting their updated vaccine will help avoid thousands of preventable Covid-19 deaths. The six-week campaign will focus on reaching seniors and the communities that were hardest hit by Covid-19 through making it more convenient to get vaccinated and increasing awareness through paid media," a fact sheet shared first with CNN said.

1 DAY AGO