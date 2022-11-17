ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

If You Liked "The Crown," You'll Love These 19 TV Shows

By Dana Elle Salzberg
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPMgZ_0jDageV100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drpB4_0jDageV100
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

There are many reasons that audiences flock to The Crown . Perhaps, you can't get enough of Princess Margret's love life, the rules of "the firm," or you just like a good old-fashioned family drama.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

You may crave more behind-the-scenes drama or British teenage love or even wonder what was going on in Ireland or Scotland.

Netflix / Via giphy.com

While we wait for The Crown's next season, please hold yourself over with these equally fun and scandalous recommendations.

1. Revenge (2011-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB4z2_0jDageV100

If you like: Diana's revenge dress and "Vigilante Shit" by Taylor Swift. "I don't dress for women. I don't dress for men. Lately I've been dressing for revenge."

When Revenge premiered on ABC in 2011, it filled us all with the desire to avenge our families. Emily Thorne (Emily VanCamp) took over our screens and hearts. We got family drama, beautiful, wealthy people falling in love in the Hamptons, and the iconic red Sharpie mark. We watched Emily with bated breath as she worked to cross everyone off her list, one mark at a time, but as one might think, not everything is as it seems!

Courtesy Everett Collection

2. The Empress (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wiufb_0jDageV100

If you like: opulence, court, a new princess/empress in town.

The Empress is kind of like a prequel to The Crown but if the focus was the Habsburg monarchy. The show starts in 1854 and follows Elizabeth (I know, but a different one) as she becomes an unlikely bride to Emperor Franz. The Viennese Court is gossipy and backstabbing — think Blair and Serena sitting on the Met steps — their beauty comes with power. The gowns are gorgeous, the love is tense, and like The Crown , while we know the outcome of the Habsburgs, getting there is all the fun.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLRtQ_0jDageV100

If you like: posh English aristocracy and lines of succession (lawful good).

I can only write about The Crown by first acknowledging how Downton Abbey primed television viewers for the Royals. In Downton , we follow the fictional Earl of Grantham and his family, specifically his three daughters and their staff, from 1912 to 1925. Downton is the perfect mix of soapy drama and high-brow stakes. If you think the Royal Highness has drama, wait until you meet the Marchioness of Hexham.

PBS / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. Succession (2018-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2capRf_0jDageV100

If you like: lines of succession (lawful evil).

Nothing pumps me up like the Succession theme song. I escape into a wonderful world of the worst people, and yet, I care so deeply about each character as they vie to out-derange each other. Logan Roy, the patriarch of the family and company, covers up his adult children's scandals, condemns their choice of partners, and lives in a world that revolves solely around him. I pled the fifth to any conclusion.

Graeme Hunter / HBO

5. Righteous Gemstones (2019-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jf5Mp_0jDageV100

If you like: lines of succession (chaotic evil).

Righteous Gemstones , created by Danny McBride ( Eastbound & Down ), is set in the world of televangelism and megachurches. Like Succession , at the core of the show are the adult children vying for their father's love and control of the church. However crazy you think these characters may be at first glance, dial it up by 100. They curse, they steal, they kill, they have no respect for anyone or anything — they're disgusting, they're hilarious, and to me, they are perfect.

Ryan Green /  HBO

6. Bad Sisters (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461lb3_0jDageV100

If you like: Ireland and when a family really hates one person.

The truth is if Sharon Horgan (co-creator of Catastrophe and creator of Bad Sisters ) asked me to kill someone, I would at least consider it. In Bad Sisters, Horgan plays one of five sisters who hate one of their sister's abusive husbands so much that they do what must be done: kill him. Did I mention it's a comedy?

Christopher Barr / Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Reboot (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLy8H_0jDageV100

If you like: behind-the-scenes drama (and comedy).

If you like the behind-the-scenes scandal of the palace, you should know that the behind-the-scenes of your favorite television show can be just as dramatic. While we may all have reboot fatigue, Reboot gets it right. In Reboot , writers and executives bring back the dysfunctional cast of a fictional 2000s sitcom to reboot it. Reboot stars comedy heavy hitters Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, and Paul Reiser. At times, Key and Greer seem to be playfully making fun of themselves while making fun of their characters while making fun of the characters their characters are playing. It's a meta-comedy masterclass. Created by Modern Family' s Steven Levitan, it's a peak behind the curtain of TV from the very people who make it.

Micheal Desmond / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. House of the Dragon (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6EbW_0jDageV100

If you like: queens and recasting actors in the same role. Prince Philip Season 1 and 2.

Never has a show embodied "heavy is the head that wears the crown" as well as House of the Dragon and The Crown . So, if you liked watching Claire Foy age into Olivia Colman into Imelda Staunton, I'd like to raise you Milly Alcock aging into Emma D'Arcy. Admittedly, House of the Dragon 's time jumps are clunkier than The Crown , and at times, you may have to pause and wonder why some actors have aged 10 years, and some stay the same — Ser Criston Cole, the devil incarnate, the hottest man I've ever hated, couldn't you have gotten a haircut? But, alas, if you like morally gray characters and siding with people that may be evil, this is the show for you. Plus, Matt Smith (Prince Philip Season 1 and 2) plays another brooding prince! And to answer the first question when I recommend House of the Dragon , no, you don't need to watch Game of Thrones first. (But it is another excellent show about who gets to rule!)

Ollie Upton / HBO

9. One of Us Is Lying (2021-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3obGm5_0jDageV100

If you like: not knowing who's telling the truth.

Every truth has three sides: your side, their side, and the truth. The Crown plays with this, especially in the new season, with what to tell the media and how the crown/firm can control the narrative or "truth." In One of Us Is Lying , when five high school students get detention, and one dies, the truth of the other four slowly emerges. Each has their own motive to have their classmate dead; who's telling the truth and why?

Matt Grace / Peacock via Getty Images

10. Derry Girls (2018-2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jle89_0jDageV100

If you like: Irish teens and a side of history not always shown.

Listen, I understand the political ramifications and irony of suggesting Derry Girls on a list about the monarchy. But that is precisely why I am! Derry Girls follows four girls and one boy (an honoree girl) in Derry, Northern Ireland, in the '90s during the Troubles. Derry Girls does the impossible: It teaches the history and the truth of growing up in Ireland while being a coming-of-age comedy. The girls care about war and safety and boys and music. Very few shows can make you laugh out loud and cry. Derry Girls is one of them.

Jack Barnes / Courtesy Everett Collection

11. The Affair (2014-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Md92i_0jDageV100

If you like: watching Dominic West have an affair.

Say it louder for the people in the back — Dominic West is too hot to play Prince Charles! Now that we've gotten that out of the way, his performance, as always, is excellent. Much like The Crown, The Affair tells the story of a married man having an affair. Both shows interestingly don't paint just one person in the wrong, but instead, show multiple characters' circumstances and points of view. (Don't yell at me, I'm talking about the characters, not the real people.)

Mark Schafer / Showtime Networks Inc. / Courtesy Everett Collection

12. Young Royals (2021-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRjvI_0jDageV100

If you like: young royalty and the intense burn of first love.

First love! Royalty! Swedish boarding school! Prince Wilhelm of Sweden falling for Simon, the scholarship student! It's a queer twist on the classic question: Can two young lovers from different worlds make it work?

Robert Eldrim / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Vanity Fair (2018)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2CF7_0jDageV100

If you like: 1840s fashion and watching a scrappy young woman take over the town.

For my House of the Dragon fans, maybe you've thought, "I'd love to see Alicent Hightower ( the great Olivia Cooke ) infiltrate herself into another high-ranking family." But this time, with less killing and more pretty dresses. Well, do I have good news for you! Cooke, as always, dazzles as Becky Sharp, a lower-class girl determined to work her way up in British society by any means necessary. Vanity Fair is also a who's who of great British talent, including fan favorites Claudia Jessie (Eloise in Bridgerton ), Sian Clifford (Claire in Fleabag ), and Johnny Flynn (Mr. Knightley in Emma. ).

Amazon / ITV / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. The Great (2020-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21lIpx_0jDageV100

If you like: enemies to lovers and palace hijinks.

There has been some criticism that The Crown , specifically Season 5, is not telling the factual story of the monarchy; to that, I say correct. It is not a documentary. On the other hand, The Great has a little more fun with the loosely based on history approach. The Great (an occasionally true story) is about Catherine the Great, played by the icon Elle Fanning as she marries Peter III and takes over the court and, somehow, all of Russia.

Ollie Upton / Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

15. Veep (2012-2019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXcj7_0jDageV100

If you like: women's rights and also women's wrongs.

The beauty of Veep is that Vice President Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her gang of ridiculous misfits say all their inside thoughts out loud. Never do they miss an opportunity to absolutely eviscerate each other. The insults are art! The show takes down the absurdity of American politics by acting like, well, American politicians. Queen Elizabeth hardly ever gets to show emotion as head of the monarchy and church, but one must assume she's thought everything Selina gets to say.

HBO - Dundee Productions / DR / Alamy Stock Photo

16. Heartstopper (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2fm9_0jDageV100

If you like: British teenagers falling in love.

Remember when Prince Charles went to an all-boys school in Scotland and hated it? This is nothing like that! But it is mainly a show at an all-boys school in the UK. Heartstopper , based on the graphic novel of the same name, follows a group of British teenage friends. The show manages to take on a lot of issues, mainly transphobia and homophobia, while keeping the characters safe. You root so heavily for Charlie and his friends that their wins feel like your own.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. A League of Their Own (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fDC2_0jDageV100

If you like: 1940s fits and glances filled with a gleeful amount of sexual tension.

When Peter Townsend showed up in Episode 4, I was giddy! I smiled to myself. I couldn't believe we could bask in Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend's love again, practicality and truth aside. They just needed to glance at each other across a room, and I swooned. I was similarly thrilled with the love and lust in A League of Their Own (co-created and starring Broad City 's Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham). League oozes chemistry from romantic to platonic. You can't help but fall in love alongside them. A League of Their Own follows the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in 1943, focusing on the Rockford Peaches (D'Arcy Carden, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez). While the movie of the same name stopped there, the show also focuses on Max (Chanté Adams), a Black baseball player who isn't even allowed to try out, but that doesn't stop her from playing. The show doesn’t shy away from the reality of being queer in the '40s, but more importantly, it shows the joy. Bonus points for the hottest haircut scene since Kathy and Chandler Bing IYKYK. Team Gretson forever!

Nicola Goode / Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

18. Bel-Air (2022-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4rTN_0jDageV100

If you like: a new kid in town.

On the surface, it might seem like Bel-Air and The Crown have nothing to do with each other, but they're both about a new kid coming to town and shaking up the status quo. (Perhaps, High School Musical also should have been on this list.) Bel-Air is a dramatic modern-day telling of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Bel-Air captures the fun of the original while diving even deeper into the family dynamics. The clothes are great, the acting is topnotch, and Will played by Jabari Banks is a star!

Peacock / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

19. Outlander (2014-)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2Ocf_0jDageV100

If you like: the hottest people alive and Prince Philip in Seasons 3 and 4

Maybe you watched the Balmoral episodes and wanted more Scotland? Great news! Outlander takes place in multiple countries, mainly Scotland and America, over the course of hundreds of years because the characters can travel through stones, just go with it. Outlander follows Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) as they become increasingly involved with the politics of the time, from the Jacobite rising to the American Revolution. In a fun time-travel twist, Tobias Menzies (aka Prince Philip in Seasons 3 and 4) plays both a horrific evil soldier in the 1740s and Claire's husband, Randall, in the 1940s.

Robert Wilson / Starz / Courtesy Everett Collection

We hope you love the shows and movies we recommend! Just so you know, BuzzFeed may collect a share of revenue or other compensation from the links on this page. Oh, and FYI: Platform, prices, and other availability details are accurate as of time of posting.

Watch Once Upon A Time In Londongrad from BuzzFeed Studios, a new true crime docuseries based on the explosive BuzzFeed News investigation, now streaming on Peacock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kD9W7_0jDageV100
Peacock / BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
BuzzFeed

14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories

Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy