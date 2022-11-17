If You Liked "The Crown," You'll Love These 19 TV Shows

If you like: queens and recasting actors in the same role. Prince Philip Season 1 and 2.

Never has a show embodied "heavy is the head that wears the crown" as well as House of the Dragon and The Crown . So, if you liked watching Claire Foy age into Olivia Colman into Imelda Staunton, I'd like to raise you Milly Alcock aging into Emma D'Arcy. Admittedly, House of the Dragon 's time jumps are clunkier than The Crown , and at times, you may have to pause and wonder why some actors have aged 10 years, and some stay the same — Ser Criston Cole, the devil incarnate, the hottest man I've ever hated, couldn't you have gotten a haircut? But, alas, if you like morally gray characters and siding with people that may be evil, this is the show for you. Plus, Matt Smith (Prince Philip Season 1 and 2) plays another brooding prince! And to answer the first question when I recommend House of the Dragon , no, you don't need to watch Game of Thrones first. (But it is another excellent show about who gets to rule!)