Tia Mowry Opened Up About When She Knew It Was Time To Divorce Cory Hardrict, And Why She Considers Their Marriage A Success

By Morgan Murrell
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvIKS_0jDYkXqA00

Last month, Tia Mowry announced she filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Y57g_0jDYkXqA00
Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for ESSENCE

But instead of mourning their relationship, Tia opened up about why she's celebrating the marriage they had. During a recent interview on Today , Tia revealed she considers her marriage a success, despite getting a divorce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwssL_0jDYkXqA00
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Getty Images

"I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness," Tia told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about when she knew it was time to part ways with him. "I feel like as women we tend to focus on everyone else's happiness and making sure everyone else is okay."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKrMm_0jDYkXqA00
NBC

"At the end of the day, it's about self-love. When you start to really work on yourself, love yourself, know your value, know your worth...then all of a sudden there's this awakening."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cahnU_0jDYkXqA00
NBC

Tia admitted that coming to that decision was "not easy" and that it was a "hard journey," but ultimately, she feels like it was all worth it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZiJ2_0jDYkXqA00
John Wolfsohn / Getty Images

"There was this sadness," Tia added. "I had just lost my grandmother. We lost Alaina Housley – both of them at the same time. There was just an aha moment in me where I said, 'You know what, you need to tap in and see what's really going on with your happiness. Life is short. Let's go. Let's start working on you and focusing on what really, really matters here...which is, at the end of the day, your peace, your love, and your happiness.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcmjK_0jDYkXqA00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The Family Reunion star also revealed going to therapy helped her on her path to happiness. This, along with "a beautiful letter" her friend sent her about changing one's perspective on divorce, really helped her come to the conclusion that her marriage was something worth celebrating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZIuz_0jDYkXqA00
Ryan Born / WireImage / Getty Images

"My marriage was a success. I look at it as a curriculum, like you're in college or high school. You're learning. You're growing. You're evolving. You're creating. And I was able to create, with Cory, some beautiful, amazing children."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49yIwd_0jDYkXqA00

"And at the end of that curriculum, there's a graduation; there's a celebration. So, that's basically how I'm looking at it now."

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

"I feel like when people look at marriage that success equals longevity, but, no, at the end of the day it's, 'Are they happy? Are they thriving? Are they growing?' And I feel like that's what's most important."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h3eyF_0jDYkXqA00
NBC

Happiness is all we can ask for with these two, even if they're apart. To learn more about Tia, watch her full Today interview below:

