ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WBEN Interview: Hochul to declare state of emergency, close thruway to commercial traffic

By Tom Puckett
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kupHm_0jDXBWLb00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in a WBEN interview Wednesday afternoon, stated she would be issuing a state of emergency for Western New York Thursday morning at 10am as lake effect snow bands are forecast to shift north into Metro Buffalo.

The New York State Thruway from Rochester to the Pennsylvania state line will also be closed to commercial vehicles as of Thursday at 4pm.

"We've seen what happens when trucks can jackknife on the freeway and literally paralyze it, stranding people for days," says Hochul. The closure begins at 4pm from the Pennsylvania border all the way to Rochester exit 46. She says whether the Thruway will be closed to all traffic depends on visibility. "We're not anticipating blizzard type conditions, you're not getting to that you're not gonna be 50-60 mile an hour winds, it's more like 25 to 30. But there is going to be a fast pace of snowfall, you know, three inches an hour is an awful lot," notes Hochul. She urges you to stay off the roads Friday and Saturday to help crews out.

Hochul is bringing extra resources to help with snow removal efforts. "We'll have over 350 snowplows and blowers and we'll have 600 people. I've brought in another 100 people, engineers, mechanics, Snowplow operators on top of 500 we already have," adds Hochul. She says the state will bring its stockpiles to deploy, from generators.to snowmobiles and ATVs for search and rescue, to salt and fuel supply to handle any need.

Hochul says now is the time for you to prepare as well. "Today's the day to get to the store, fill up the gas tank and buy the batteries and groceries, make sure you have blankets, and be ready to check on your neighbors and people who have pets make sure everybody's taken care of," says Hochul.

Comments / 111

walter
6d ago

It’s snow a natural happening. Why doesn’t she declare a state of emergency for the crime wave that she and the rest of the criminal supporting Democrats created!!!!

Reply(26)
82
Daniel Kearney
6d ago

why don't she just stay in Albany leave the rest of us alone nobody cares what she says just the illegals that voted for her

Reply(6)
40
Albert Jepsen
6d ago

hey horseface I'm in-between buffalo and Rochester and there's no snow as of 2:00 am Thursday morning don't be premature on state of emergency

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gov. Hochul Just Signed A Law Pushing New York State Closer To Gasoline Ban

Governor Kathy Hochul just signed another law pushing the state even closer to its ban on gasoline passenger vehicles. The federal government's Clean Air Act requires states to follow the federal government’s vehicle emissions standards. New York State's Senate and Assembly have passed bills (Assembly Bill A4302 / Senate Bill S2758) that ban gas passenger vehicles by 2035. Both bills, which have been signed by the governor, provide that,
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm

President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
syracuse.com

The strange intersection of gun rights and legal weed in New York State

As cannabis legalization hits major milestones in New York, state residents will soon enjoy increased access to legal marijuana; but in doing so, they could decrease their access to legally possess firearms. The state Office of Cannabis Management this week generated excitement among weed users and legalization proponents when it...
OREGON STATE
96.1 The Breeze

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]

Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
wrfalp.com

City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street

The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy