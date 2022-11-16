ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 129

Palm beach Life
3d ago

I believe he should have been charged as an adult and his parents bare responsibility as well. Schools lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and he just gets a slap on the wrist?

Reply(2)
26
DJ Rob
3d ago

I wonder who taught that little devil this level of hate? Could it be CRT that they don't teach in grade schools, or their parents. I'm sure the people (Tucker Carlson) who lost their minds over Tiffany Cross talking about racist white people and called her racist will definitely come out and bash this racist.

Reply
33
Rose78
3d ago

Once again, racist parents are doing a good job to promote hate in the home. Now they have to pay for a lawyer. Blame themselves .

Reply(3)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

FBI Links One Juvenile To Dozens Of HBCU Bomb Threats

Many of the bomb threats that targeted the country's HBCUs earlier this year have been linked to a single juvenile, according to the FBI. On Monday (November 14), a senior FBI official said the juvenile, who was not identified, was prosecuted as a minor by state authorities, ending the long-standing probe into the more than 50 racially-motivated threats that rocked Black colleges across the nation, per USA Today.
The Independent

Brother of killed Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt faces jail after being convicted of hate crime

A San Diego jury has convicted the half-brother of a Donald Trump supporter, who was killed by police while trying to reach members of Congress during the January 6 attack on the Capitol, of a hate crime for assaulting and shouting racial slurs at a utility worker last year.According to the San Diego, California City Attorney’s office, Roger Stefan Witthoeft Jr was found guilty on charges of misdemeanor battery with a hate crime allegation, as well as a charge of violating the Latino utility worker’s civil rights. Witthoeft had assaulted the utility worker, who was diverting traffic near a utility...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Black Enterprise

WATCH: White Officer Stomps on Homeless Black Man in Indiana, Faces Federal Charges for Violating Civil Rights

An Indianapolis police sergeant faces federal charges after a bodycam video captured him stomping on a handcuffed Black homeless man’s face. Eric Huxley, 44, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for violating the victim’s civil rights by using excessive force and has been suspended without pay, according to FOX 59. He also reportedly faces termination along with local felony charges of battery and official misconduct.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
MARYLAND STATE
blavity.com

Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate

A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Houston Chronicle

A slaveholding senator, an 1879 wedding and a Black family's mystery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. All his life, William England has heard the tantalizing story of his great-grandmother Ella Clay's wedding. Ella was born in slavery on a plantation in Alabama owned by Clement Claiborne Clay Jr., who served in the U.S. Senate for eight years before the start of the Civil War. She raised her family's first generation born in freedom. Her great-grandson William, now 80 years old, left Alabama for law school and a long career as a judge in the nation's capital.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website

An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment. Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property. Since 1999, he has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy