Palm beach Life
3d ago
I believe he should have been charged as an adult and his parents bare responsibility as well. Schools lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and he just gets a slap on the wrist?
Reply(2)
26
DJ Rob
3d ago
I wonder who taught that little devil this level of hate? Could it be CRT that they don't teach in grade schools, or their parents. I'm sure the people (Tucker Carlson) who lost their minds over Tiffany Cross talking about racist white people and called her racist will definitely come out and bash this racist.
Reply
33
Rose78
3d ago
Once again, racist parents are doing a good job to promote hate in the home. Now they have to pay for a lawyer. Blame themselves .
Reply(3)
24
CNN
1M+
Followers
173K+
Post
1034M+
Views
