Man shot, killed in South Jersey apartment complex parking lot

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot in Turnersville, New Jersey.

It happened Wednesday on the 100 block of Fries Mill Road.

When police arrived, officers found 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Chopper 6 was overhead while police were on the scene near the Birches Apartments by the municipal golf course.

"I came home around 11:15 a.m. and police officers were all over the place," said Leo Arteaga.

Evidence markers were scattered across the blacktop, along with a black shoe.

Neighbors say they were shocked after they heard what happened.

"It's perfect, I mean no crime, no nothing. Everything's quiet. I mean everything's really great here," said Fran Hollingshead.

The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter, police said.

Police said Marrero and Lahneman were seen in a verbal and physical altercation prior to the shooting.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.