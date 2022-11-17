People Over 30 Are Sharing The Things They No Longer Like To Do, And I Agree With Some Of These In My 20s
Recently, I wrote up a Reddit thread asking people to share the things they seem to like less and less as they get older. And, in true relatable fashion, it inspired even more responses from our very own BuzzFeed Community .Fox
So, without further ado, here are 18 more things that seem to get less fun the older we get:
Note: This obviously isn't meant to speak for/apply to everyone. If you still like the same things you did when you were younger, that's great too!
1. "Very over-the-top, sweet desserts. I know this is common and all the adults warned me of this as I got older, but I never believed them. A younger version of myself would've seen a chocolate lava cake topped with chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter, and chocolate syrup, and could've eaten it in a couple gulps. Current me would take a few bites and put the rest away for later — much later."
— ivocat
2. "Summer! I used to love the carefree possibilities of summers when I was younger, even when I was in my 20s and 30s when it was no longer about school being out. Now it's just hot, sticky weather that never seems to end. I don't seem to be able to adjust anymore."
3. "New music. Lately, I don’t get the new songs, and I’m starting to understand why my parents kept listening to the same music. I don’t know why, but I find it extremely comforting knowing the lyrics and the rhythm of a song."
4. "I have little to no tolerance for almost any gatherings now. I’ve always hated weddings, graduations, and ceremonies, but I tolerated them. I hate even having to make plans to go places like Thanksgiving with the family. I know it sounds sad, but I hate it. I’m not even depressed or antisocial. I just really want to stay home."
— nicy2
5. "Clothes shopping! It used to be, ‘Does this fit me, suit my body shape, and look fashionable?' Now I need to add, ‘Is this age appropriate?’ Or, ‘Does it make me look ancient?’ It’s like walking a tightrope, people."
— juliaw1
6. "Wearing shoes that are really cute but make me physically uncomfortable. I have thrown out all my high-heeled shoes because they don’t serve me anymore. I am a more functional and pleasant human now that my feet aren’t in constant pain."
— dotty5
7. "Time with friends. In high school, and to some extent university, it was fairly easy to catch up and have lunch together. But with everyone working different jobs and having different schedules, it's so hard to carve out two hours to meet up and talk!"
— cescamac
8. "Watching sad movies or seeing people get hurt. There is too much real pain in the world to add any more. I just don't have the emotional energy to deal with sorrow and pain in my entertainment."
— ehch
Comments / 0