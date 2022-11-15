ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA

Poland’s President visits the site of missile strike

The President of Poland said Thursday he is trying to support the Ukrainian President. That's following a missile strike that killed two people on Tuesday. The Polish President says it was a quote “unintentional incident”. He adds, all three parties involved, Poland, Ukraine, and the U.S. are collecting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy