Everything From Apple Watches to Ninja Air Fryers Are on Still On Sale For Target’s Cyber Week Deals

If you’re looking for a good Cyber Week deal while you’re shopping online, Target should be one of the first places you check.

Target ’s listed hundreds of Cyber Week sales this year online at Target.com and through the Target app, including new savings across every category, from electronics to furniture to apparel to toys — and that’s without counting its clearance section . We found a few that already stand out, and our criteria for the best Cyber Week deals are simple: the gear rarely goes on sale, like Apple’s AirPod Pros , or has never been cheaper, like the TCL 65 4K Smart Roku TV .

Target also has products that are down to their “Holiday Best” deal price. So if you come across something labelled “Holiday Best” on the site, that’s the lowest price you’ll find for it at Target for the rest of the year. Target also offers free, 2-day shipping on orders over $35, and you have the option to order online and pick your items up in-store if your local Target has them in stock.

Want to save even more at Target? You can get Target’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee from October 6 to December 24 — if you purchase an item in store or online, and the price goes lower at Target during this period, you can request a price match. Also consider signing up for Target’s RedCard , a debit or credit card that includes a 5% discount online and in-store on most purchases. Make sure to read the fine print about the RedCard and understand all of the limits and potential penalties before signing up.

Whether you’re shopping for a last-minute gift, or just want to treat yourself, take advantage of the best Target Cyber Week deals below.

When do Target Cyber Week Deals Start?

Even though Cyber Monday is over, the store is still running sales on the latest and greatest gear across every category. While Target typically runs its popular “ Deal Days ” semi-frequently, you don’t have to wait to save — check the website every day for Target’s “Deal of the Day” with new discounts and mark-downs every day in different categories across the site. You can save on everything from 50% off refurbished laptops, to coffee makers.

The Best Target Cyber Week Deals

Target’s Cyber Week deals are now live, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Target Cyber Week sales to shop online . Check back frequently, as sales may come and go from now until Cyber Week.

Best Target Cyber Week Headphone Deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Wireless Headphones — $49 Off at Target.com

Get great deals on in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear headphones and earbuds with these Target Cyber Week headphone deals. The company is offering steep discounts on top-rated headphones, from classic AirPods to some of our favorite noise-cancelling Sony cans. Read our review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones here .

Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones — $180 Off

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds — $50 Off

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $20 Off

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $30 Off

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds — $49 Off

Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones — $70 Off

Best Target Cyber Week TV and Soundbar Deals

TVs are almost always guaranteed to go on sale during Cyber Week, but you can also find a number of audio and streaming deals at Target to complete your home theater setup. Right now, you can save on TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices at Target for Cyber Week.

Sony 55″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K Series 4K TV — $300 Off

Roku Streambar — $50 Off

VIZIO V-Series 65″ Class 4K HDR Smart TV — $180 Off

Samsung 43″ Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV — $100 Off

LG SLM5Y 2.1 Channel 400W High-Res Audio Soundbar — $50 Off

VIZIO V-Series 2.0 V20XT-K6 Home Theater Sound Bar — 54% Off

Samsung 2.1Ch 360W Soundbar with Wireless Sub — $30 Off

Best Target Cyber Week Tech Deals

From Fitbit watches, to laptops and and computer monitors, you can save big on holiday gifts with Target’s Cyber Week tech sales. Watch out for Target’s “Deals of the Day”, sales on top electronics (and much more) that only last 24 hours.

Samsung 27″ FHD IPS Computer Monitor — $90 Off

ASUS 15.6″ Laptop with Windows 11 Home in S Mode — 50% Off

Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer — $70 Off

HP Victus 15.6″ 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop — $240 Off

Best Target Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

Still need to hop on the air fryer bandwagon? Target’s Cyber Week sales will get you up to 15% off kitchen appliances and cookware from brands like Ninja Foodi, Nutribullet, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach.

PowerXL 10-QT Dual Basket Air Fryer — $100 Off

Ember Mug² Temperature Control Smart Mug — Under $100

Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-iQ — $50 Off

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De’Longhi — $50 Off

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer — $200 off

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — 30% Off

Cuisinart TOA-60TG AirFryer Toaster Oven — $100 Off

Best Target Cyber Week Home Deals

Target has some of the most popular smart home devices on sale this Cyber Week, including home security products from Ring and Nest. You’ll also find deals on home products that rarely go on sale, like Dyson vacuums and iRobot Roombas.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum — $150 Off

Google Nest Indoor/Outdoor Cam — $60 Off

iRobot Roomba i6+ — $360 Off

Google Nest Learning Thermostat — $70 Off

Shark Navigator Anti-Allergen Plus Upright Vacuum — $30 Off

iRobot Roomba j7+ WiFi Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $200 Off

Dyson Cool Autoreact Air Purifier TP7A — $200 Off

Best Target Cyber Week Gaming Deals

Target should be your one-stop shop for Cyber Week gaming deals, since the retailer has everything from Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switches in stock, to popular games and wireless controllers. Save big on the year’s hottest games, or just complete your gaming setup with these discounts.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle — $50 Off

Up to 50% off Nintendo Switch games

HyperX Cloud Core Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for PC — 50% Off

Razer Huntsman Mini Gaming Keyboard for PC — 30% Off

Up to 60% off Xbox and PlayStation games