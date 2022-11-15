Read full article on original website
Related
dailytitan.com
Titans survive double overtime against Pacific, 94-91
After winning a double-overtime thriller earlier this week, Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball won their second consecutive game ending in double overtime against the University of Pacific Friday night, 94-91. The Titans improved to 3-1 overall and secured their first road win of the season. The Titans were led...
dailytitan.com
Volleyball swept by UC Irvine, results in fifth-straight loss for Titans
In their first match back home in nearly three weeks, Cal State Fullerton women’s volleyball suffered its fifth consecutive loss after being swept, 3-0, by the UC Irvine Anteaters Friday night. The Titans have now fallen to a losing record of 12-13 overall. They sit seventh in the Big...
Comments / 0