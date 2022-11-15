Read full article on original website
‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Bank of England recently bought £19.3 billion of U.K. government bonds to prevent a collapse in the country’s pension industry.
United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift
This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin are sounding the alarm on a US recession. Here are 12 dire economic warnings from elite commentators.
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Ken Griffin have sounded the alarm on a looming US recession, joining a chorus of CEOs, investors, and academics predicting a prolonged economic downturn. Carl Icahn, Jamie Dimon, and Charlie Munger are also bracing for the economy to shrink and unemployment to spike. These experts...
More Americans are tapping their life insurance amid market and economic uncertainty
More Americans are tapping their life insurance policies to help them weather inflation and avoid drawing on retirement accounts battered by the stock market’s volatility this year. Data from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. showed a 31% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of Americans taking out life insurance...
Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors
(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
In the midst of Amazon's record layoffs, corporate employees of the company float a forbidden word: Union
Amazon is undergoing the largest corporate layoffs in its history, reportedly shedding 10,000 employees. Job cuts, and a lack of communication from leadership, have sent many employees into a tailspin of anxiety. A small group of corporate Amazon staff is discussing unionizing, according to messages seen by Insider. Anxiety generated...
Housing slowdown isn't hurting Home Depot and Lowe's — will it last?
The headwinds that are slowing down the U.S. housing market are working in favor for home improvement retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW), but it's unclear how long that momentum may last. Atlanta-based Home Depot posted a better-than-expected quarter amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. Same-store...
White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he’s had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
Social Security update: First half of double $1,755 SSI payments in December to arrive in 11 days
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are just 11 days away from their first of two checks to be delivered in the month of December because of a scheduling quirk, with the checks being worth a combined total of $1,755. The first payment is to be sent out to eligible recipients...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
