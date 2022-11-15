ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

‘Stocks and bonds are toast’: Robert Kiyosaki warns central banks can’t fix inflation and that ‘fake’ money is forcing state pensions to pivot — here are 3 real assets he likes now

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Bank of England recently bought £19.3 billion of U.K. government bonds to prevent a collapse in the country’s pension industry.
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
msn.com

More Americans are tapping their life insurance amid market and economic uncertainty

More Americans are tapping their life insurance policies to help them weather inflation and avoid drawing on retirement accounts battered by the stock market’s volatility this year. Data from Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. showed a 31% year-over-year increase in the third quarter of Americans taking out life insurance...
msn.com

Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion. The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them. FTX and its affiliates filed for...
msn.com

Housing slowdown isn't hurting Home Depot and Lowe's — will it last?

The headwinds that are slowing down the U.S. housing market are working in favor for home improvement retailers like Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW), but it's unclear how long that momentum may last. Atlanta-based Home Depot posted a better-than-expected quarter amid rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. Same-store...
msn.com

White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he’s had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
