ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Court gives Biden admin. 5 weeks to end Title 42 rule expelling migrants

By Patrick Hilsman & Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A federal court has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to wind down its use of Title 42 to expel migrants after striking down the provision on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlj9Z_0jDScqhR00
A federal court has given the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to roll back Title 42, a policy that allowed the expulsion of migrants based on COVID-19 health concerns. File Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI

The policy was instituted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) under the Trump administration at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to slow the spread of the disease.

Title 42 has been used 2.5 million times to expel migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, with 80% of the expulsions taking place under the Biden administration.

The removal of migrants under the policy was classified as "expulsion" rather than a "deportation," meaning arrivals removed under Title 42 were not allowed to appeal the decision or be seen by a judge. Advocates argued it was used arbitrarily as a pretext to expel migrants without due process.

"We have said all along that using Title 42 against asylum seekers was inhumane and driven purely by politics. Hopefully this ruling will end this horrific policy once and for all," ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement.

In April, the Biden administration announced plans to roll back Title 42, but they were blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.

Nearly 6,000 Venezuelan migrants were expelled in October after the Biden Administration expanded Title 42 to include migrants from the troubled nation.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled that Title 42 was "arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act," which gives federal courts oversight of all agency actions. Sullivan also faulted the CDC for using the policy at a time when COVID-19 was already prevalent in the United States.

After Title 42 was struck down, the Biden administration requested a stay to give them time to implement the change. In its filing, the Department of Justice said the Department of Homeland Security "will need to move additional resources to the border and coordinate with stakeholders, including non-governmental organizations and state and local governments, to help prepare for the transition."

Sullivan announced on Wednesday that he would, "with great reluctance," allow five weeks for the policy to be rolled back.

The ruling means that after Dec. 21 migrants can no longer be expelled under the pretext of COVID-19-related health concerns.

"While the stay is in effect, DHS will continue to process individuals in accordance with the CDC's Title 42 public health order and expel single adults and family united encountered at the Southwest Border," the department said in a statement following the court's Wednesday order.

The department was quick to remind potential asylum seekers not to trust human smugglers who will seek to take advantage of them and put their lives at risk.

"The border is closed," the department said, "and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws at the border."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 292

Ronald Paul
6d ago

How about just finish the wall. Oh my bad then the Democrats would have to endorse a Trump policy. Can’t have that even if it benefits the USA.

Reply(87)
209
Jep Jepperson
6d ago

When Biden, Harris, and Mayorkus tell you the border is secure, it's a flat out lie, trust me. The cartels are running it not the Biden administration.

Reply(19)
136
Jac Brown
6d ago

they all need to ne put back to borders till they are legally giving entrance to usa ! were are in trouble now with no housing food and fuel crisis .i hate to say it but the more people allowed in the worst it going to get ! tgese people understand the risk !

Reply(4)
68
Related
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

States move to keep court from lifting Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A coalition of conservative-leaning states is making a last-ditch effort to keep in place a Trump-era public health rule that allows many asylum seekers to be turned away at the southern U.S. border. Late Monday, the 15 states filed what’s known as a motion to intervene — meaning they want to become part of the legal proceedings surrounding the public health rule referred to as Title 42. The rule, first invoked by Trump in 2020, uses emergency public health authority to allow the United States to keep migrants from seeking asylum at the border, based on the need to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. It’s set to end Dec. 21, potentially upending border enforcement as Republicans are about to take control of the House from the Democrats following midterm elections and are planning to make immigration a central part of their agenda.
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
480K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy