ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

XFL Draft 2022: Houston Roughnecks take UCF running back Adrian Killins in 1st round

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIGpO_0jDSTbat00

The XFL Draft got underway Wednesday in Las Vegas with each team selecting 44 players.

The Houston Roughnecks, who are returning for the league's 2023 revival, and the other seven teams made 11 selections each from four positional groupings.

The first 11 picks would be for the offensive skill positions, including wide receiver, running back, tight end, and fullback. The second 11 picks would be reserved for defensive backs, including cornerback, safety, and nickelbacks. The third 11 picks would be for the defensive front seven, which includes inside linebacker, edge rusher, defensive end, and defensive tackle. The final 11 picks are for the men in the trenches, which include offensive tackles, guards, and centers.

The Roughnecks will make 44 rounds of selections on day one and additional selections on Thursday, when specialists - including kicker, punter, and long snapper, are chosen. Detailed rules on the XFL draft, which is in a "snake" format, can be found on the league's site .

The Roughnecks select...

With their first-round pick, the Houston Roughnecks selected Adrian Killins, a running back out of Central Florida. Killins saw limited time with both the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston's second-round selection stayed on the offensive side with Garrett Owens, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end out of Duquesne, where he was a running back. He also saw time at Mercyhurst, a NCAA Division II school in Pennsylvania. Owens has 3,756 career yards and 41 touchdowns in 45 games.

In the third round, Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips went for some speed with Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd.

Houston's "air raid" offense got additional velocity in the fourth round with another wideout: Deontay Burnett out of Southern California.

Here is the full 2022 Roughnecks draft class on day one:

  • First round : Adrian Killins, RB, Central Florida
  • Second round : Garrett Owens, TE, Duquesne
  • Third round : Cedric Byrd, WR, Hawaii
  • Fourth round : Deontay Burnett, WR, Southern California
  • Fifth round : Justin Smith, WR, Norfolk State
  • Sixth round : Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
  • Seventh round : Jontre Kirklin, WR, LSU
  • Eighth round : Aaron Nelson, WR, Delaware Valley
  • Ninth round : Darece Roberson, WR, Wayne State (MI)
  • 10th round : BJ Byrd, WR, Morehead State
  • 11th round : Brycen Alleyne, RB, Delaware State
  • 12th round : Raleigh Texada, cornerback, Baylor
  • 13th round : Ajene Harris, CB, USC
  • 14th round : AJ Hendy, defensive back, Maryland
  • 15th round : Devin Hafford, CB, Tarleton State
  • 16th round : Alexander Myres, CB, Houston
  • 17th round : Kevin Toliver, CB, LSU
  • 18th round : Jordan Mosley, CB, Maryland
  • 19th round : Brandon Easterling, DB, Maryland
  • 20th round : Michael Lawson, DB, Western Illinois
  • 21st round : David Tolentino, DB, Grand View
  • 22nd round : John Brannon, DB, Western Carolina
  • 23rd round : Deandre Johnson, linebacker, Miami (FL)
  • 24th round : John Daka, defensive tackle, James Madison
  • 25th round : Tavante Beckett, linebacker, Marshall
  • 26th round : Elijah Qualls, defensive tackle, Washington
  • 27th round : Austin Edwards, defensive lineman, Ferris State
  • 28th round : Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State
  • 29th round : Tariqious Tisdale, DL, Mississippi
  • 30th round : Ellis Brooks, linebacker, Penn State
  • 31st round : Diego Fagot, LB, Navy
  • 32nd round : CJ Brewer, DL, Coastal Carolina
  • 33rd round : Jaquan Artis, DL, Lenoir-Rhyne
  • 34th round : Jack Snyder, offensive lineman, San Jose State
  • 35th round : Desmond Noel, OL, Florida Atlantic
  • 36th round : Shamarious Gilmore, OL, Georgia State
  • 37th round : Sam Cooper, OL, Merrimack College
  • 38th round : Tommy Champion, OL Mississippi State
  • 39th round : Kary Kutsch, OL, Colorado
  • 40th round : Dareuan Parker, OL, Mississippi State
  • 41st round : Dylan Pasquali, OL, Ferris State

  • 42nd round : Alex Mollette, OL, Marshall
  • 43rd round : Houston elected to pass on this selection
  • 44th round : Houston elected to pass on this selection

The XFL draft concludes Thursday, with a total of 55 players being selected by the Roughnecks.

On Tuesday, their two quarterbacks were introduced. Troy's Brandon Silvers played for the XFL's Seattle club in 2020. Kaleb Eleby, a duel-threat quarterback out of Western Michigan, will also play for the Roughnecks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Tigers Gaining Momentum In Playoffs

At 11-0, no one is wondering if the Katy Tigers belong in the playoffs. Opponents are only wondering how long will the Tigers continue to dominate Region III-6A. For Katy football fans, it’s the story that continues to shine each fall. Katy has been played close games and won, and they’ve lost to a few regional foes in the last 20 years, mostly North Shore or The Woodlands. But those bigger schools should not slow Katy’s run at another 6A state championship in Division II.
KATY, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player suffers stroke

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, has suffered a stroke and prayers are urgently requested, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. The page stated that a scan has shown Cooper suffered...
HOUSTON, TX
gotigersgo.com

Tate Returns to the Court; Memphis Falls to No. 23 Houston

HOUSTON – Memphis (17-13,7-9) fell to the Houston Cougars (26-2,16-0) on Friday night. Houston defeated the Tigers in three sets (25-20,25-18,25-18). Sophomore Jasmyn Tate returned to the court tonight after missing the last three matches with an injury. Memphis was able to keep it close to start each of the sets and held Houston to .146 hitting percentage in the second set.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 93.1

Mattress Mack Places Another Huge Bet on a Houston Team

Mattress Mack recently broke sports betting history by winning the largest sports bet in history. He bet $10 million and won $75 million. Maybe he is feeling lucky because he is at it again. He has just placed HALF A MILLION DOLLARS that the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The current odds are 10-1 that the University of Houston to win. If that happens, he will win a total of $5 million.
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Katy, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The LBJ Early College High School football team will have a game with Port Neches-Groves High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KATY, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
160K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy