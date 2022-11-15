ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

FBI suspicious about man's death

By Madras Pioner
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 5 days ago
Body of 43-year-old man discovered with injury to his head in a Warm Springs home

Investigators are looking into the suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Monday night, Nov. 14, Warm Springs Tribal Police found the body of 43-year-old Diamond Tewee with a wound on his head.

WSTP responded to a call that a man had died in a home on Dry Creek Trail Road.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team is processing the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are not releasing further information at this time.

Comments / 0

