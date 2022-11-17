ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

UPDATE: Dysart schools race in Surprise still favors Drake, Densmore

 3 days ago

Jennifer Drake and incumbent Dawn Densmore still appear in good shape in the Dysart Unified School District Governing Board race.

After more than a week of vote counting, Drake and Densmore are still the top two vote-getters so far in a four-person race with two slots open.

In the latest batch of votes released Tuesday night, Drake leads all candidates with 26,956 votes, or 30% of the vote.

Densmore was right behind with 23,803 votes, or 26%.

William Coniam and Tina Mollica, who also ran together as a team, are currently third and fourth, respectively.

Coniam has 20,096 votes, or 22%, while Mollica has 19,121 votes, or 21%.

Densmore was running for a second term, while Drake was looking to replace Traci Sawyer-Sinkbeil, whose term ends in December.

Jason Stone can be reached at jstone@iniusa.org.

