UPDATE: Dysart schools race in Surprise still favors Drake, Densmore

Jennifer Drake and incumbent Dawn Densmore still appear in good shape in the Dysart Unified School District Governing Board race.

After more than a week of vote counting, Drake and Densmore are still the top two vote-getters so far in a four-person race with two slots open.

In the latest batch of votes released Tuesday night, Drake leads all candidates with 26,956 votes, or 30% of the vote.

Densmore was right behind with 23,803 votes, or 26%.

William Coniam and Tina Mollica, who also ran together as a team, are currently third and fourth, respectively.

Coniam has 20,096 votes, or 22%, while Mollica has 19,121 votes, or 21%.

Densmore was running for a second term, while Drake was looking to replace Traci Sawyer-Sinkbeil, whose term ends in December.

Jason Stone can be reached at jstone@iniusa.org.