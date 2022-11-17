ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Facebook still banning Trump — for now — despite campaign

By DAVID KLEPPER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D52x4_0jDQSn0W00

Donald Trump may be running for president, but he still can't use Facebook .

The social media platform has no plans to reinstate Trump's account following the former president's announcement that he will seek a second term in the White House, the company confirmed Wednesday. Trump was kicked off Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump may not have to wait long to get back on the site, however. His suspension from Facebook is set to be reconsidered in January, two years after it was first imposed.

One change will be immediate: As a candidate, Trump will no longer be subject to Facebook fact checks. That's because under Facebook rules, comments by elected officials and candidates for office aren't subject to fact checks on its site. The Associated Press participates in Facebook's independent fact-checking program.

Throughout his tenure as president, Trump's use of social media posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms trying to balance the public's need to hear from their elected leaders with worries about misinformation, harassment and incitement of violence.

Following the Jan. 6 riot, Trump was also kicked off Snapchat , Twitter and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook parent company Meta. Trump's ability to post videos to his YouTube channel was suspended.

YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi said Wednesday the company had no plans to lift the suspension.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk , has said he disagreed with the platform's decision to bar Trump following the Jan. 6 attack. Musk said no announcement about reinstating banned users will be made until a content moderation council has reviewed the issue

Twitter did not respond to questions about whether Trump's candidacy will impact the decision. Since his suspension, Trump has started his own social media platform, TruthSocial, and said he has no plans to rejoin Twitter if allowed.

The platforms would be justified if they extend their restrictions on Trump or make them permanent, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of the Real Facebook Oversight Board, a group that has criticized Meta's response to extremist content and misinformation.

“The big problem is treating candidates as if they’re in a special category and deserve special treatment,” Beirich said. “If you have a set of rules, it should apply to everyone. The decision shouldn't be a struggle."

Facebook initially placed a 24-hour suspension on Trump's account on Jan. 6 after he praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Facebook creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced an indefinite suspension on Jan. 7, adding that “the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.”

The company's quasi-independent oversight board upheld the ban but directed Facebook to set a time limit. The ban is now set to expire Jan. 7, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out

Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US president. With the midterms in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas event served as a catwalk for potential Trump rivals ahead of the Republican Party primaries to decide who will fight for the presidency in 2024. 
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Biden granddaughter weds in White House ceremony

President Joe Biden welcomed guests to the White House Saturday for the wedding of his granddaughter Naomi -- an unprecedented ceremony that was closed to the press. - 'Pop' - The White House in its brief statement said the Bidens hosted a wedding luncheon for family and the wedding party in the State Dining Room, and a reception with dancing was planned for later Saturday.
BBC

'The time to grieve is over, it is time to be angry'

At a crematorium outside Seoul, Song Hu-bong carefully attached a miniature bunch of flowers to the box where his daughter's ashes are displayed. "Hey kiddo, your daddy's here now," he said out loud. "Have you been well?" His 24-year-old daughter Eun-ji was one of the last victims of Seoul's deadly...
POLITICO

The new heavyweights in Congress

ALL OVER THE MAP — The midterm elections delivered an uneven verdict. Democrats defied expectations and historical precedent to hold the Senate, but Republicans narrowly captured the House. In Michigan, Democrats won sweeping victories up and down the ballot. But in New York, they suffered near-catastrophic losses. In Pennsylvania, Republicans experienced stinging losses, losing Senate and governor’s races and failing to win any of the state’s competitive House contests. But in Florida, the GOP ran roughshod over Democrats, winning every statewide office, picking up four House seats and supermajorities in both state legislative chambers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

911K+
Followers
193K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy