23 Celebrities Who Voted For Trump In 2020, And Some Of Them Already Have Said They'll Support Him In 2024

By Matt Stopera
 6 days ago

In case you somehow missed it, Donald Trump is running for president again .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFpt9_0jDQ67Si00
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

Because it's always interesting, let's take a look at what famous people voted for him in 2020, because some of them have already said they're supporting him in 2024...

1. Kirstie Alley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nS8Hz_0jDQ67Si00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

In 2020, she was outspoken for Trump on Twitter:

Dems have spent 4 years RESISTING,making false accusations &amp; trying to impeach instead of doing what they are paid good money to do;govern &amp; CREATE positive change. Trump works round the clock,acts swiftly &amp; decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him

@kirstiealley 08:49 PM - 27 Sep 2020

And in April of this year, she said she didn't regret it.

You are right I endorsed Trump and NO I didn’t later regret it after being called out. Facts are important. Shut up on fiction https://t.co/Q7A469m57r

@kirstiealley 01:41 AM - 02 Apr 2022

2. Randy Quaid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD4w7_0jDQ67Si00
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

He just tweeted his support for Trump 2024:

Make America Glorious Again! Trump 2024

@RandyRRQuaid 01:00 PM - 16 Nov 2022

3. Jon Voight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhNJ2_0jDQ67Si00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

He was a huge Trump supporter, and probably is still one.

God's Love

@jonvoight 11:14 PM - 24 Sep 2020

He's always posting videos addressed to "America."

America

@jonvoight 11:24 PM - 30 Aug 2022

4. Kid Rock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173iln_0jDQ67Si00
Tom Hauck / Getty Images

He has golfed with Trump multiple times.

@KidRock 09:35 PM - 05 Feb 2020

Really, many times.

Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful. What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock

@KidRock 09:55 PM - 23 Mar 2019

Earlier in November, he was tweeting about Oprah and Dr. Oz.

Oprah helped Dr. Oz with his career. I assume because she vetted him and found him to be a wonderful person. Now she is against him. Oprah is a fraud. -Kid Rock.

@KidRock 03:56 PM - 05 Nov 2022

5. Stacey Dash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oRkp_0jDQ67Si00
Hollywood To You / GC Images / Getty Images

In 2019, she would always tweet about Trump.

President Trump WILL NOT kick this can down the road as his predecessors did. The Wall will be built. The Democrats just need to learn how to eat crow and realize they are negotiating with the wrong G! #BuildTheWallNow #MAGA #WWG1WGA

@staceydash 12:31 AM - 11 Jan 2019

6. Scott Baio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjUZB_0jDQ67Si00
Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

He was in DC for Trump's inauguration.

In DC for the #Inauguration #NYGOP #Trump @MrsScottBaio @realDonaldTrump

@ScottBaio 04:24 AM - 20 Jan 2017

And he was an outspoken supporter in 2020.

#Chachi is a "Chump" for Trump! 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump

@ScottBaio 12:21 AM - 31 Oct 2020

7. Roseanne Barr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLZca_0jDQ67Si00
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

Here she was in her Trump 2020 hat:

2020 vision 😁🇺🇸

@therealroseanne 07:42 PM - 14 Aug 2018

8. Ted Nugent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAsJl_0jDQ67Si00
Gary Miller / Getty Images

He used to sell Trump merchandise:

@TedNugent 04:35 PM - 09 Mar 2020

And he was tweeting about Trump in June earlier this year:

All you Trump haters are the enemies of mankind because you mindlessly bent over with your derangement syndrome and ushered in a catastrophe for America &amp; the world. Thanks for fuckin nothin.

@TedNugent 01:45 PM - 22 Jun 2022

9. Dean Cain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMIP4_0jDQ67Si00
Penske Media / Penske Media via Getty Images

He told the Washington Post in 2019: "Oh, I’m backing the president for sure. I don’t like a single Democratic candidate. I mean, Pete Buttigieg is an interesting guy and he’s smart and he’s eloquent, but when you start getting into his economic philosophies and that whole Marxist push — no, I’m not cool with that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtsrC_0jDQ67Si00
Bobby Bank / Getty Images

In early 2020, he also said he supported most of President Trump's policies.

@kylexitron Yes, I support most of President Trumps policies. Absolutely.

@RealDeanCain 06:01 PM - 12 Feb 2020

10. Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFESU_0jDQ67Si00
Jason Koerner / Getty Images

He told the Cassius Morris Show in September 2020: "I will say I’m a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmaZ3_0jDQ67Si00
Gary Miller / Getty Images

11. Jaheim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUUqR_0jDQ67Si00
John Ricard / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He posted a video on Instagram in August 2020 showing his support for Trump, saying, "We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a paycheck."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFb2F_0jDQ67Si00
J. Kempin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Robert Davi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cG7OA_0jDQ67Si00
Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Last night, he tweeted his support for Donald Trump in 2024:

Listening to Donald Trump made me feel the greatest days of America could be ahead of us. Donald Trump has the balls, common sense, and know-how to lift America out of the destructive path it is currently facing. He communicates plainly to the American people with bold clarity.

@RobertJohnDavi 03:53 AM - 16 Nov 2022

13. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yco6B_0jDQ67Si00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Her current pinned tweet is a picture of her and Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

An honor to meet you Mr. President 🇺🇸 @realDonaldTrump

@KristySwansonXO 05:15 PM - 09 Mar 2020

14. Former Grey's Anatomy actor Isaiah Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1jBD_0jDQ67Si00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

In 2019, he came out as a Trump supporter.

Earlier this month, he tweeted he was a "little miffed" with Trump.

I’m a little miffed with Donald J. Trump and I’m gonna tell him, if I ever see him in person again.

@IWashington 09:57 PM - 09 Nov 2022

15. Kelsey Grammer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZAgr_0jDQ67Si00
Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

He defended his support of Trump on PBS in 2019.

Watch the woman of color to Kelsey Grammer's right while he's rambling poetic about why he believes Donald Trump is good for America.

@revrrlewis 10:46 AM - 16 May 2019

16. Love Connection host Chuck Woolery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYQsw_0jDQ67Si00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

His Twitter is one big conservative news feed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d1bSN_0jDQ67Si00
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Conor McGregor (even though he is Irish lol)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PDAYX_0jDQ67Si00
Brian Lawless - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In early 2020, he called Trump a "Phenomenal President."

@realDonaldTrump Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.Early stages of term also.Incredible.Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪

@TheNotoriousMMA 03:26 AM - 21 Jan 2020

18. Stephen Baldwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmYDB_0jDQ67Si00
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

He tweets a lot about Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hDPK3_0jDQ67Si00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For example, in 2020, he tweeted the "Trumpty-Trump" dance.

Do the “ Trumpty-TRUMP” 🇺🇸

@StephenBaldwin7 06:09 PM - 23 Oct 2020

19. Antonio Sabato Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWQB1_0jDQ67Si00
Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

He just tweeted his support for Trump 2024:

Now we Stand With TRUMP !Let’s win our country back! 🇺🇸

@AntonioSabatoJr 11:19 AM - 16 Nov 2022

20. Former Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37n01l_0jDQ67Si00
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

She introduced Trump at his Fourth of July event in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIt07_0jDQ67Si00
Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images

21. Trace Adkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIYBK_0jDQ67Si00
Saul Loeb / Getty Images

22. The O.C. star Samaire Armstrong

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gB1RT_0jDQ67Si00
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She captioned this picture from November 2020: "All my friends are MAGA."

@ samaire.xoxo Instagram: @samaire.xoxo

23. And last and most obviously, the Duck Dynasty guys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaoTg_0jDQ67Si00
Robyn Beck / Getty Images

BuzzFeed

