23 Celebrities Who Voted For Trump In 2020, And Some Of Them Already Have Said They'll Support Him In 2024

Because it's always interesting, let's take a look at what famous people voted for him in 2020, because some of them have already said they're supporting him in 2024...
1. Kirstie Alley
In 2020, she was outspoken for Trump on Twitter:
And in April of this year, she said she didn't regret it.
2. Randy Quaid
He just tweeted his support for Trump 2024:
3. Jon Voight
He was a huge Trump supporter, and probably is still one.
He's always posting videos addressed to "America."
4. Kid Rock
He has golfed with Trump multiple times.
Really, many times.
Earlier in November, he was tweeting about Oprah and Dr. Oz.
5. Stacey Dash
In 2019, she would always tweet about Trump.
6. Scott Baio
He was in DC for Trump's inauguration.
And he was an outspoken supporter in 2020.
7. Roseanne Barr
Here she was in her Trump 2020 hat:
8. Ted Nugent
He used to sell Trump merchandise:
And he was tweeting about Trump in June earlier this year:
9. Dean Cain
He told the Washington Post in 2019: "Oh, I’m backing the president for sure. I don’t like a single Democratic candidate. I mean, Pete Buttigieg is an interesting guy and he’s smart and he’s eloquent, but when you start getting into his economic philosophies and that whole Marxist push — no, I’m not cool with that."
In early 2020, he also said he supported most of President Trump's policies.
10. Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley
He told the Cassius Morris Show in September 2020: "I will say I’m a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table."
11. Jaheim
He posted a video on Instagram in August 2020 showing his support for Trump, saying, "We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a paycheck."
12. Robert Davi
Last night, he tweeted his support for Donald Trump in 2024:
13. The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson
Her current pinned tweet is a picture of her and Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
