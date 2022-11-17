"Not Wearing A Bra Unless I Absolutely Have To": 27 Permanent Changes That People Made To Their Lives Once The Pandemic Hit
The pandemic isn't over, but we've moved through plenty of different stages of the coronavirus era. Though many people have, through the power of vaccines, achieved a new kind of normal, almost everyone's life has been permanently changed in some way by the presence of COVID-19. So there were plenty of responses when redditor u/Spidey729 posted on r/AskReddit , " What's a habit that you picked up from the pandemic and noticed you've kept? " Here are 27 ways that people have changed their lives in response to...well, you know.
1. "I don't know if you can call it a habit, but I started FaceTiming my family, especially my grandma, on a regular basis. On the plus side, she taught me how to crochet. I mean, man, I'm 21 and I'm able to crochet my own hats now. If someone had told me that before corona, I would've said they are crazy. At least Granny and I share a hobby now."
2. "It's not a good habit, but I stay in a lot more. I used to go out to eat, go to stores just to walk around and browse, and sometimes just go for a drive. Now I don't do any of that. I haven't been in a restaurant since prepandemic, and I only go to a store if I absolutely have to. The only positive is that I save a ton in gas money and mileage on my vehicle."
3. "I barely wear makeup anymore. All my makeup expired, and I work from home. I have mascara for dates, but that's about it, and I was a full glam girl every day."
4. "I used to shake people's hands pretty often, and now, because of the pandemic, I haven't shaken a hand in years."
