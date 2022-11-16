ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony
5d ago

The word 'racism' is like ketchup. It can be put on practically anything - and demanding evidence makes you a 'racist.'Thomas Sowell

Leroy Jenkins
5d ago

Keep pushing that division, CNN. Every race is both the victim and perpetrator of racism on a daily basis. No race is immune or innocent of this. To suggest otherwise is the definition of racism. Also, no peoples are indigenous to this land. Everyone living here, immigranted here or has ancestors who immigrated here in the past.

rdhawk929
5d ago

No surprise. Yet you have the deniers, the usual suspects who claim racism only comes from the very people it has been directed at for hundreds of years.

Related
Essence

These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service

On Veterans Day, we remember the Black men and women who fought to protect a country that often didn’t protect them. For Black veterans who served in America’s early wars, their return home was plagued by violence and mistreatment — a far cry from the celebratory recognition that was reserved for their white counterparts. These Black men and women risked their lives to protect a country that didn’t respect their full humanity. They fought for the liberation of a country that denied them of their personal liberties.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Walter Rhein

Opinion: America Needs to Accept That the Confederate Flag Is a Symbol of Racism

When you think about it, it’s pretty offensive that several states still use Confederate symbols in their state flags. Why would we allow that?. There was a time when respect and human decency meant something. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their parents. We try to teach our children to be respectful of their teachers. We try to teach our children to be respectful of themselves.
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
Upworthy

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
The Conversation U.S.

Being light-skinned can lead to 'reverse colorism' in many parts of the world

Racism is often debated, discussed and analyzed in politics, the classroom and the workplace. But as a scholar of the politics of skin color, I see colorism as a form of prejudice that’s poorly understood and gets very little attention. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines colorism as “prejudice or discrimination especially within a racial or ethnic group favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin.” Western media outlets routinely assume that colorism refers to the preference for lighter skin in communities of color. Yet this assumption betrays a Western bias. Yes, in places like the U.S., darker-skinned people can experience various...
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
Terry Mansfield

America's Most Segregated Cities

Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.
