DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Coachella guaranteed income program gives up to $9,600 to immigrant familiesBeth TorresCoachella, CA
California Families Can Get $400 Per Month From StateC. HeslopCoachella, CA
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a Revamped Circa-1951 Midcentury Modern in Palm Desert Priced at $2.7M
The Palm Springs area has long been an escape for those looking to get out of the bustle of Los Angeles. Whether retreating to the heat for peace and wellness or the electricity of Coachella, it’s often appealing to stars especially. Entertainment legends like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Walt Disney owned homes there way back when and now you can follow in their footsteps in a reimagined 1951 midcentury modern. Built in the Sinatra era, this architectural style is exactly what the area is famous for and the home is for sale for $2.695 million.
techaiapp.com
A Touch of Class at Southcoast Winery Resort and Spa
Southern California’s wine region is growing so fast, with new wineries popping up in the inland haven of Temecula Valley Wine Country mid-way between Los Angeles and San Diego. With a touch of class and a taste of wine, this is the best kept secret in Southern California for the wine enthusiast. It is becoming the go-to spot for old-world charm, outdoor activities, opulent wine tastings, and an abundance of top-tier accommodations and restaurants.
ukenreport.com
Festival of Lights Parade Returns to Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS —The 30th annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade will return to world famous Palm Canyon Drive at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade, the city’s signature holiday event and a beloved tradition, features an array of floats that twinkle, marching bands, huge holiday balloons – and a visit from Santa Claus of course!
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight
The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are The post Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Indio To Host 30th Annual International Tamale Festival
Get your wallets and your appetites ready because the 30th Annual Indio International Tamale Festival is just a few short weeks away! And this year event organizers say it’s bigger and better than ever. “The exciting part of this year is we have a lot of food trucks participating,”...
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin
American Airlines launched its new season service from Palm Springs to Austin, Texas on Thursday. American’s new seasonal service will operate daily Nov. 17 – 29 and Dec. 15, 2022 – May 4, 2023, providing Coachella Valley residents with a great way visit Austin and Central Texas. “American is excited to provide nonstop access from The post American Airlines launches new seasonal service from Palm Springs to Austin appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs International Airport Preparing for Record Thanksgiving Travel
It’s that time of year. “As we move out of the pandemic, the travel volume for this Thanksgiving is expected to be the highest on record for Southern California,” Corporate Communications and Programs Manager with AAA, Doug Shupe, shared. Family gatherings bring busy airports and highways as Thanksgiving...
Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms
Hundreds of customers are without power in Thousand Palms. As of 5:00 p.m., the outage is affecting 353 customers in the area of Watt Court to Manufacturing Road. We've received some reports that some businesses along Varner Road, including In-N-Out Burger. The Coachella Valley Brewing Co. announced they closed for the night due to the The post Hundreds affected by outage in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs ATM Thefts Are On The Rise
The Palm Springs Police Department is warning businesses about a growing crime trend, they’re offering advice to local owners, and asking for your help identifying their latest suspect. On October 20th, local business owners were hit and reported thousands of dollars being stolen from their business account. “A male...
The Friday Flyer
After 63 years apart, couple says, ‘I Do’
After first dating more than six decades ago, Caroline Wallace and Eddie Lamm finally tied the knot in a quaint ceremony in Lake Arrowhead on Oct. 9. Eddie is a long-time resident of Canyon Lake. Eddie’s wife passed away in December and in late April, Eddie gave Caroline a call....
cvindependent.com
CV History: Alvah Hicks Moved to Palm Springs in 1913 as a Carpenter—and Went on to Help Build and Lead the City
Alvah Hicks started out as a carpenter, but the hard-working, astute and opportunistic man ultimately left a legacy—not only of development and commitment to the village of Palm Springs, but also sons and grandchildren who continued the family’s prominence. Alvah Hicks was a master carpenter, born in 1884,...
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
disneydining.com
Disney Parade Performer Killed Alongside Father In Drunk Driving Accident
Disney Cast Members work so closely together that they become a family. And when a member of that family passes away, it affects not just the people who knew them, but everyone in the family. Sadly, a member of the Disneyland family was killed on November 13 when the car she was in was hit by a drunk driver. Hannah Jacks was just 19 years old and was killed alongside her father just north of San Jacinto, California.
knewsradio.com
Beam Signing At New LGBTQ+ Retirement Property
New Living Out Retirement Property in Palm Springs. Opens Springs 2023 Photo from Rogers and Cowan PMK Los Angeles, CA. Living Out Palm Springs, the elegant LGBTQ+ active adult retirement community celebrates a major milestone on Tuesday November 15th 2022 at 10:30 am with a “Beam Signing” ceremony celebrating the placement of the building’s final structural beam.
One man dead, two juveniles injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night
A man was killed and two juveniles injured after two-vehicle a crash Friday night in Palm Springs. The crash happened on Highway 111 near Angel Canyon, which is south of the Interstate 10 exit. Details on the crash remain limited at this time. Our crew at the scene confirmed there are two pickup trucks at The post One man dead, two juveniles injured in Palm Springs crash Friday night appeared first on KESQ.
