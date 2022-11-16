ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Texan Men’s Basketball signs JUCO All-American Luke Davis to 2023-24 class

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men’s Basketball Head Coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of former Southwestern Illinois College forward Luke Davis to the Texan roster for the 2023-24 season. The 6-9 forward from Greensville, North Carolina, was the first member of the 2023-24 signing class to officially submit...
STEPHENVILLE, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aledo, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Weatherford High School basketball team will have a game with Aledo High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
ALEDO, TX
Groesbeck Journal

Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks

A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
GRANBURY, TX
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
WFAA

North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
KEENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KWTX

Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County

HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
BROWNWOOD, TX

