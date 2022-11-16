Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood Lions moving on to the Regional Quarterfinals with win over Canyon
The Brownwood Lions are the last team from the Big Country to make it in the Class 4A Division I second round. Friday, the Lions hit the road to Midland for the Area Championship game against the Canyon Eagles. The Lions jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first....
theflashtoday.com
Texan Men’s Basketball signs JUCO All-American Luke Davis to 2023-24 class
STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men’s Basketball Head Coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of former Southwestern Illinois College forward Luke Davis to the Texan roster for the 2023-24 season. The 6-9 forward from Greensville, North Carolina, was the first member of the 2023-24 signing class to officially submit...
Aledo, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks
A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
Granbury ISD assistant superintendent used district’s private plane for family trip
GRANBURY, Texas — An hour southwest of Fort Worth, Granbury ISD is relatively small, serving 7,500 students. It’s also the only public school district in Texas WFAA can find that owns its own private plane. The district says its airplane was purchased for students to learn about aviation....
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week
Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say
KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials. The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.
Keene mother and daughter die in crash near Alvarado
A six-year-old and her mother have been identified as the victims killed in Wednesday’s crash in Johnson County. The Keene school district says Melodie Rainer was a first grader at Keene Elementary.
brownwoodnews.com
Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile open in new location on Brown Street
Less than a year after opening its original location, the former Matt’s Mantiques – now Matt’s Mantiques and Mercantile – has moved to a larger store located at 301 Brown Street in downtown Brownwood. “Everyone thinks we’re an antique store, and we have old stuff, but...
brownwoodnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Bealls Outlet grand opening
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Bealls Outlet on Thursday, November 17th. They are located at 519 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. Bealls Outlet is located in the same location formerly Burkes Outlet. Bealls Outlet has rebranded, but still carries all of your favorite brands at a discounted price.
KWTX
Four arrested on meth trafficking charges in Hamilton County
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested four more individuals during an ongoing criminal investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in and around Hamilton County. Willis Andrew White, 32; Christino Escobar Vasquez, 62; Julia Noelle Burks, 31; and Michael Jay Cagle, 39, all of Stephenville, Texas, were each...
fox4news.com
75-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter for fatal crash on I-35
GRANDVIEW, Texas - A 75-year-old man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a crash on I-35W in Johnson County early Saturday morning. DPS investigators said the wreck happened just before 2 a.m., about two miles north of Grandview. James Armstrong was behind the wheel of a 2015 Jeep Patriot,...
Weatherford police looking for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Police in Weatherford are looking for a man they say is wanted for multiple felony warrants. The department posted about Marco Oslando Guerra on Wednesday, saying he was last seen in the area of Keechi/Winona. They said he ran from the scene of a traffic stop that afternoon and is considered "armed and dangerous."
Three Weatherford ISD schools on 'secure' while police search for 'armed and dangerous' man
Three Weatherford ISD schools were placed on “secure” as a precaution Wednesday while police search for a man they say is armed and dangerous.
brownwoodnews.com
One airlifted after two-vehicle accident in Early
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Thursday night:. Early Police and Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to two-vehicle crash in 1900 block of Early Blvd. where a white car stopped in the roadway and a female got out and stood beside the vehicle. Two vehicles approached from the rear, the first vehicle swerved and the second vehicle, a small pickup, struck the white car from the rear. The female was airlifted to a Fort Worth Hospital with possible head injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest made for stalking, Emergency Protective Order sought
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Officer Collin Davis received information that 44-year-old Johnny Austin Watson, of Brownwood, had an active warrant for his arrest for Stalking. The warrant was the result of previous calls to a residence in south Brownwood where a female victim reported to officers Watson continually threatened her and her family. The threats were to kill her and several family members.
