AZFamily
Man found dead at scene of south Phoenix apartment fire
Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed his wife on Monday night near Stanfield. Ex-porn star accused of profiting from PPP loans while running Scottsdale gym. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Duane Bell says John “Jay” Grdina used his name to take...
AZFamily
Police identify man shot, killed at Glendale apartment complex
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was shot and killed at a Glendale apartment complex Sunday has been identified, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and screaming at an apartment complex on 59th...
61-year-old mother shot to death in East Valley, suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A 61-year-old mother was shot to death Monday morning by a stranger near Greenfield and Baseline roads, according to the Mesa Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police received a call from a 27-year-old man who told the dispatcher he and his mother had just been shot.
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend, hitting her father with baseball bat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A dispute about a necklace led to a Phoenix man shooting his ex-girlfriend twice and hitting her father with a baseball bat at a Laveen home earlier this month, police say. On Nov. 7, just before 11 p.m., 22-year-old Victor Alejandro Bravo Valenzuela and two women reportedly went to a home near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road to try and get a necklace back from his ex-girlfriend. While he was there, police say Valenzuela got in a fight with his ex’s father. The father fell to the ground, and Valenzuela pulled a gun out and tried to shoot him. Other family members were able to get the gun away from Valenzuela and threw it over a fence, court paperwork says.
kyma.com
Chandler police: Man wounds his 2 kids, fatally shoot self
CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - Two children are in hospital and in extremely critical condition. According to Chandler Police, their father shot them on Sunday, and the father then killed himself. Police didn't immediately release the name of the deceased dad or the names and ages of the wounded juveniles. A...
AZFamily
Man dead after reported road rage shooting in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being shot during a reported road rage incident Sunday afternoon in Mesa. Mesa police officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened near Dobson and Southern Roads in Mesa around 12:30 p.m. There, they found a man later identified as 49-year-old Felipe Cisneros lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire crews battle fire at Phoenix adult boutique; man arrested by police
PHOENIX - Authorities say a man has been arrested following a fire at an adult boutique store in Phoenix. The fire is burning in the area of 3rd Street and Camelback. According to police, officers responded to a call in the area at around 3:30 p.m. of a man lighting things on fire inside a business. Employees and customers were evacuated from the store, and officers later tried to get the man out of the building, to no avail.
KTAR.com
1 dead, multiple injured in Avondale shooting; suspect arrested
PHOENIX — A Goodyear man was arrested after allegedly shooting at multiple cars in Avondale on Saturday afternoon, killing one person and injuring several others, authorities said. Raymond Pipkin, 29, was booked on multiple charges including first-degree murder, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release. Police said...
AZFamily
Serious crash leaves 3 dead, 3 children hurt in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a teenage girl, are dead after a crash last night in Peoria. Around 9 p.m., Peoria police and Peoria Fire-Medical responded to a crash at 107th Avenue and Lone Cactus Drive, just south of Deer Valley Road. Police say a Jeep SUV was heading south on 107th Ave. when it crashed into an eastbound Mazda van turning left to head north.
AZFamily
Pinal County searching for murder suspect
American Airlines adds more Phoenix flights ahead of Super Bowl LVII. American Airlines announced it has added 91 flights between Phoenix and 22 U.S. cities from Feb. 9 and Feb. 14. Ford comes through with $20K donation to The Salvation Army!. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. While Tess Rafols was...
kyma.com
Avondale police: Man accused of shooting at cars is arrested
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities arrested a suspect for allegedly shooting at several cars on a west Phoenix freeway. This incident resulted in the death of one driver, the Avondale Police Department (APD) said Sunday. APD also said they took 29-year-old Raymond Pipkin into custody on suspicion of multiple felony...
fox10phoenix.com
Crash that killed 4-year-old leaves Buckeye family heartbroken
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An Arizona family is in mourning, following the death of a little boy who was hit and killed by a pickup truck in Buckeye. According to Buckeye Police officials, the incident happened around noon on Nov. 20. While the driver stayed on the scene, four-year-old Robbie Mead was pronounced dead at the hospital.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Gilbert Days Rodeo kicks...
AZFamily
Police: Chandler father dead after reportedly shooting his 2 children, then himself
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two children are fighting for their lives after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. Chandler police responded to a home near Queen Creek Road and Alma School Road just before 8 p.m., after a woman called saying her two kids were reportedly shot. Officers arrived and found three people with gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman and two children were home when their husband and father showed up unannounced to their home.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed at a motel in Apache Junction
Apache Junction police say a 22-year-old man was shot and killed near US60 and Idaho Road at a Motel 6 Sunday. Officials identified the man as Christopher Pascarella. Pascarella was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say a person involved in the shooting was...
1 dead, at least 5 injured after man shoots at multiple cars on Arizona interstate
AVONDALE, Ariz. — One person was killed and at least five others were injured after a gunman fired at vehicles traveling on an Arizona interstate on Saturday, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Interstate 10 in Avondale at about 1 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Police said the suspect shot...
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after car crashes into tree in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a car crash early Monday morning in south Phoenix. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 16th and Mohave streets, just south of Buckeye Road. Investigators say the man who was...
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after suspect allegedly shoots at cars on I-10 in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died, and 5 are injured after police say a man allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the I-10 freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon. Police say the shooting happened near McDowell Road, Avondale Boulevard, and Interstate 10 around 1 p.m. Officers...
Fox News
Phoenix police identify family of five found dead in home
An Arizona family that was found dead in their home on Wednesday was identified by police, who are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
