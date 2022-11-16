ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Considering Phone App To Pinpoint Locations For Economic Growth

We’ve all seen it. It’s that little pop-up that asks if you want to turn on your location when you download an app on your phone. Perhaps when you click yes, you’ll get suggestions of places that you are near in the app. Makes sense. Kiawah Island Town Administrator Stephanie Tillerson presented in the Kiawah Island Town Council meeting on Nov. 1 that the Ways and Means Committee voted and approved a recommendation to Town Council for phone app software, called Placer, that would track the traveling habits of visitors, workers and residents.
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
The Island Connection

Seabrook Island Golf Charity Raises $28,000 For Veterans

On Monday, Nov. 7 Lowcountry golfers teed up in the 11th annual Seabrook Island Veteran’s Day Charitable Golf Tournament to recognize veterans and raise money to support the Charleston Fisher House and the Ralph Johnson Veterans Hospital in Charleston. The event is sponsored by the Seabrook Island Club and the Kiawah-Seabrook Exchange Club with the Seabrook Island Real Estate Company as a major contributor. During the opening ceremonies, the flag was presented by the St. Johns High School Jr. ROTC Color Guard and World War II veteran Ed Gillen was recognized for his service. The Seabrook Island Club hosted 200 golfers including 20 Wounded Warriors who wanted to show their support for veterans of all eras. The event raised over $28,000 for the Fisher House and Ralph Johnson Charleston Veterans Hospital.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC

