Read full article on original website
Related
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
theaterpizzazz.com
Susan Mack: Yesterdays
Susan Mack is the living embodiment of the saying, “Hard work pays off.” Long successful personally and professionally, and beloved in her community, she did not pursue singing professionally until much later in life. Only a few years ago she was making the rounds at open mics. Susan took on performing the way she takes on everything and now, she consistently sells out shows at Birdland. After several capacity shows downstairs at the Theater, she earned a coveted spot in the much bigger main room upstairs. Once again, she sold every seat in the joint. Susan has long had an ability to connect with her audience. Since we last saw her exactly a year ago at Birdland Theater, she has taken giant leaps in her jazz singing, with bold risks that generally earned solid payoffs.
theaterpizzazz.com
Estelle Parsons Celebrates 95th Birthday with the Lambs
Academy Award Winner actress Estelle Parsons was interviewed by film professor Foster Hirsch at the club house of the legendary Lambs at 3 West 51st Street also celebrating her 95th birthday with the Lambs in the Pub. The Lambs is a social gathering place for entertainment industry and art professionals....
Comments / 0