Susan Mack is the living embodiment of the saying, “Hard work pays off.” Long successful personally and professionally, and beloved in her community, she did not pursue singing professionally until much later in life. Only a few years ago she was making the rounds at open mics. Susan took on performing the way she takes on everything and now, she consistently sells out shows at Birdland. After several capacity shows downstairs at the Theater, she earned a coveted spot in the much bigger main room upstairs. Once again, she sold every seat in the joint. Susan has long had an ability to connect with her audience. Since we last saw her exactly a year ago at Birdland Theater, she has taken giant leaps in her jazz singing, with bold risks that generally earned solid payoffs.

9 HOURS AGO