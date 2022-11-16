Read full article on original website
Related
DIY Photography
Aputure releases the Amaran SM5c – a 5 metre long RGB “smart pixel” LED strip to brighten up your set
Well, this is a bit of a change of pace for Aputure. While they’ve released many lights under the main Aputure name as well as the Amaran brand over the years, the new Amaran SM5c seems to be more comfortable in the smart home sector than the filmmaker or creative sector. It’s essentially a 5-metre addressable (or “Smart Pixel” as Aputure calls it) RGB LED strip. Aputure says it’s designed for creators to cater to “a new subset of consumers”.
DIY Photography
The CosmoCap is another camera body cap that lets you embed an Apple AirTag tracker
The popularity of Apple AirTag always seems to be on the increase. With the amount of theft going on, particularly around photographers, it’s not much of a surprise that more and more photographers are taking to AirTag and similar tracking devices to ensure they know where their gear is at all times. The problem comes, though, when you’ve got an AirTag in your bag and thieves part out the gear while dumping the bag. Tracking takes you to an empty bag.
DIY Photography
Canon brings Eye Detection AF to 4K 120fps video and adds All-I 60p XF-AVD to the Canon EOS C70 Cinema Camera
Canon has announced a new firmware update for the Canon EOS C70 cinema camera. Don’t get too excited just yet, though. They’ve announced it, but it’s not going to be available to download until December 8th. I can never make sense of why companies do this. Why not just announce it when it’s ready to be downloaded? Anyway, the new firmware brings a bunch of much-demanded features to the camera.
Comments / 0