Lawmakers hear testimony on critical need to address Kentucky’s workforce shortage in order to ensure future success
Kentucky has experienced incredible economic investment in recent years. However, government data shows that the state is already struggling to fill open jobs, and these challenges will intensify as more positions open up. In a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Economic Development and Workforce Investment Thursday, lawmakers heard...
Rep. Jason Petrie Presented with 2022 Kentucky Chamber MVP Award
Rep. Jason Petrie was presented the Kentucky Chamber MVP Award last week by Kentucky Chamber Senior Vice President of Public Affairs Kate Shanks, Logan Aluminum Plant Manager Paul Banks, and Todd County Chamber Executive Director Tiffany Groves. Rep. Petrie was among a select group of legislators who “went to bat”...
Four business leaders inducted into Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2022
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Induction Celebration, presented by JPMorgan Chase, honored four of the Commonwealth’s most accomplished entrepreneurs at a ceremony in November. The mission of the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame is to raise awareness of the impact that entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and...
