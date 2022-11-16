ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘People’s savings are gone’: families on brink in Stoke-on-Trent

By Jessica Murray
A mother and child at a play session for preschool children at Fegg Hayes Futures in Stoke-on-Trent.

Emma*, a mum of three, doesn’t know if she will be able to afford a Christmas dinner for her family this year. As it stands, she has £50 to last until the start of December, and can barely afford the basics.

“I really struggle. Every night I choose whether to use the washing machine or the cooker, to save on energy bills,” said the 32-year-old, who lives on the outskirts of Stoke-on-Trent. “And we have to go cold some days because I can’t afford to put the heating on.”

“Then there’s Christmas, too. You don’t want to break your children’s dreams by telling them Santa isn’t real, but you can’t afford the things they want off Santa.”

Last week she started receiving food parcels through the Stoke-on-Trent mothers’ support network, which has seen referrals rise by 500% in recent weeks.

The group’s founder, Laura Carter, said the service was being inundated with families who had already wracked up hundreds of pounds in debt because of rising energy bills.

Laura Carter at Fegg Hayes Futures hub. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

“We used to get about 10 new families a week; last Saturday we had 22 referrals in one day, and then it went up to 32 the following day. So we’re getting more in a day now than we used to get in a week,” she said at the group’s weekly child’s play session at the Fegg Hayes Futures hub.

“I would love Rishi Sunak to come here and meet some of the families that we are supporting, and to really know what the need is.”

Carter said she had little faith the government would deliver the policies needed to help ordinary people in the autumn statement on Thursday.

An announcement that benefits would rise in line with inflation would be a start, she said, but would only scratch the surface “when the whole system is broken”.

“A lot of people in Stoke-on-Trent, like many of the mums here today, don’t care what the government announce because it barely affects them,” she said. “It will just be another plaster on the problem that really needs sorting out.”

Members of the mothers’ support network at Fegg Hayes Futures hub. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Astra, a 34-year-old mum of six, said a recent expensive vet bill for the family cat had completely knocked their finances, even with her partner’s income as a carer.

“We’ve got no TV, no car, but we’re dipping into our savings for everything now, even just to do the food shop,” she said. “I’ve had to start a budget binder, but there’s just not enough money coming in. We’ll be OK because we’ve got savings, but I would rather not keep using that.”

Nicola Jennings, a community district nurse, said that although she and her partner both worked, they were starting to see the impact of rising costs on their bank balance, and were making cutbacks.

“Our food shop has gone up loads so we’ve been hit that way, and the cost of running a car, too,” she said. “We’re definitely feeling it like everyone is.”

She also notices the impact through her job, where she sees people in the local community barely getting by. “We’ve got patients who aren’t putting the heating on because they can’t afford it, so they’re sitting in coats, jumpers and hats instead,” she said. “And a lot of our patients are using food banks now.”

Carter said the need for more financial support for families was the most urgent she had seen it since she set the group up in 2019.

“Now we’re getting a lot of working families, who’ve got two incomes. We had one family last week, they had two good jobs, but a tyre burst on the car so they didn’t have any money left for the month after that,” she said. “So they paid for the tire, we gave them food for the rest of the month.

“People’s savings are just gone and it’s just baffling to think kids are going hungry in 2022.”

*Some names have been changed for anonymity.

