qvpr.com
Carter, Kriete, Gigliotti lead after latest count in General Election voting
Two incumbents are enjoying leads in vote tallies in the county commissioner’s race and the superior court judge’s race. Meanwhile, in the race between two hopefuls for the post of county sheriff, longtime Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joey Kriete is leading former Chief of Mattawa Police, Dr. Joe Harris.
kpq.com
Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win
All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided. Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin. The result comes after Burnett brought in more...
‘Turmoil.’ Unions say they have ‘no confidence’ in Tri-Cities public health leader
Health district administrator says letter of accusations is not accurate.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
kpq.com
Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area
Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.
KAHLOTUS, Wash. – UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus. The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field. #FranklinCounty Sheriff’s Office responded to this crash. They say it was a single-pilot...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $1 million for juvenile suspect in Wednesday's shooting in Othello
OTHELLO — A juvenile is being held on on $1 million bail after he was charged with assault in Wednesday’s shooting in Othello. The juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Othello police. Othello police had responded about 12:45 a.m....
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for May arson fire at Airway Deli Mart near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store. Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He...
ifiberone.com
Man arrested after assaulting two firefighters and three police officers in Ephrata
EPHRATA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata. At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.
ifiberone.com
Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
KHQ Right Now
Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
ifiberone.com
2 men found dead Nov. 10 inside Warden home identified; cause of death pending
WARDEN — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of two men found dead in a home in Warden. Coroner Craig Morrison identified the two men as 25-year-old Noe Martinez and 26-year-old Marciano Renteria Ferrer. Warden police responded the night of Nov. 10 to 508 S....
ifiberone.com
25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello
OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
