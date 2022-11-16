ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

kpq.com

Chelan And Douglas County Races Decided: Morrison, Smith, Young Win

All the competitive races from last Tuesday's election in Chelan and Douglas counties are now decided. Chelan County is getting a new sheriff after incumbent Brian Brett is soundly defeated by one of his own deputies, Mike Morrison, by a 54%-45% margin. The result comes after Burnett brought in more...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Sheriff's Officers respond to semi rollover on SR 17

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Franklin County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a semi rolled over on State Route 17, according to a post on their Facebook page. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternate routes while officials investigate. This is a developing story, which means...
kpq.com

Fire Guts Two Rooms In Moses Lake Area

Investigators say an overheated fan in a master bedroom led to a house fire near Moses Lake that destroyed two rooms. Firefighters from Grant County Fire District 5 are being credited by the Fire Marshall for limiting the damage to the two rooms. There were no injuries, and the homeowner...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Man arrested after assaulting two firefighters and three police officers in Ephrata

EPHRATA - A 33-year-old man is behind bars after assaulting a group of first responders early Sunday in Ephrata. At around 2:41 a.m., police say 33-year-old Steven Mortimer of Ephrata knocked on the door of a random residence in the 10 block of E Street NE asking for help. Mortimer reportedly appeared injured with one of the injuries being a laceration to the back of his head; it was later confirmed Mortimer was intoxicated. An occupant of the home phoned emergency services to notify them of the individual who appeared hurt.
EPHRATA, WA
ifiberone.com

Overnight fire destroys mobile home near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home near Moses Lake. Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the reported structure fire in the 4400 block of Jackie Drive. Crews arrived to find a double-wide mobile home on fire, according to the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Ellensburg Police Department warns of new scam

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - As we occasionally bring to your attention the numerous ways in which professional cowards attempt to scam people out of money, please be aware of a new one taking shape as the Holiday Season is upon us. This new scam is text-based and will present you with...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

25-year-old in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning in Othello

OTHELLO — A 25-year-old Coulee Dam resident is in critical condition after being shot early Wednesday morning at a convenience store in Othello. Othello police responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of South First Avenue after reports of a shooting. The victim had been shot while at the Pic-a-Pop convenience store, according to Othello police.
OTHELLO, WA

