Related
‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget
Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
Hallmark Stars Holly Robinson Peete And Jonathan Bennett Respond After Candace Cameron Bure’s Faith-Based Programming Quotes Went Viral
The backlash against Candace Cameron Bure continues with Hallmark stars.
Natasha Bure praises mom Candace Cameron for her faith, being 'bold' amid backlash
Natasha Bure is standing up for her mom Candace Cameron after the “Fuller House" actress was criticized for her recent comments about wanting to put religion back into Christmas movies.
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Supports Jojo Siwa After She Criticized Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Hurtful’ Rejection of LGBTQ Films
Candace Cameron Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siwa, who spoke out against Bure over recent comments Bure made about “traditional marriage.” Bure has been widely criticized following an interview with The Wall Street Journal in which she said her new television home at Great American Family would not spotlight gay couples in lead roles. Bure, who is Great American Family’s chief creative officer, said the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create...
Jonathan Bennett Praises Hallmark's 'Unwavering Support' of LGBTQ+ Stories amid Candace Cameron Bure Backlash
Jonathan Bennett stars in the Hallmark Christmas movie The Holiday Sitter, one of the network's upcoming LGBTQ+ love stories Jonathan Bennett is proud of the work he's doing with the Hallmark Channel — and of what it means for his fellow members of the LGBTQ+ community. In a conversation with Breanne L. Heldman on PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the actor praised the network's move toward inclusivity in recent years. "What I love so much about Hallmark Channel is the care they take in the quality of telling the...
Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark
Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On Instagram
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
Candace Cameron Bure Defends Controversial Marriage Comments in New Instagram Post
Candace Cameron Bure has finally addressed the controversy surrounding her recent statements on why the actress left the Hallmark Channel for the Great American Family network, which she said will "keep traditional marriage at the core" during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. After catching an onslaught of backlash...
Maren Morris wants to ‘make DJ gay again’ amid Candace Cameron Bure drama
Maren Morris wants Candace Cameron Bure to return to her roots. The country singer, who has been a vocal ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, hit back at the actress following her controversial comments about “traditional marriage.” “Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” Morris, 32, wrote in an Instagram comment Tuesday, referring to Bure’s character from “Full House.” The comment appeared under a post shared by social media personality Matt Bernstein that slammed Cameron Bure, 46, and her decision to move from Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family network because the latter wouldn’t feature same-sex couples at the forefront of its shows. “You went decades...
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to 'Traditional Marriage' Backlash: 'I Fully Support' All Ethnicities and Identities
Candace Cameron Bure is going on the defensive after starting a social media firestorm with her comments about wanting to keep “traditional marriage” at the core of her Christmas movies. “I would like to address my comments on Great American Family’s programming as reported in The Wall Street Journal. All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she said in a lengthy statement Wednesday. “It saddens me that the media is...
'Breaks My Heart': Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out After Controversy Over 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks
Candace Cameron Bure released a statement addressing the uproar online after stating that her new network planned to "keep traditional marriage at the core," RadarOnline.com has learned.Bure was subject to a flurry of criticism after speaking out about her exit from Hallmark and moving to the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer."I have great love and affection for all people," the Fuller House actress wrote in a statement she shared via Instagram on Wednesday while responding to the backlash. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want...
Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond
In the Fuller House star's statement, however, she did not say whether same-sex couples will be featured in future movies she launches for a new network.
JoJo Siwa reignites Candace Cameron Bure feud over ‘hurtful’ marriage remarks
Jojo Siwa has labelled Candace Cameron Bure “rude and hurtful” after the Full House star announced she would be appearing in Christmas films that focused on “traditional marriage”, not LGBT+ relationships.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, former Hallmark darling Bure, who is known as the channel’s “Queen of Christmas”, spoke about moving to the “more conservative” Great American Family network.With Hallmark set to release The Holiday Sitter next month, their first original Christmas film solely focused on an LGBT+ love story, Bure was asked whether Great American Family would be featuring LGBT+ storylines too.Bure said no,...
Trevor Donovan Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to ‘DWTS’ Partner Emma Slater
Trevor Donovan and his professional partner Emma Slater were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars earlier this week during the Semifinals. Donovan took to Instagram to share some parting words for Slater, along with a heartfelt video. Trevor Donovan Shares Tribute to Emma Slater. On Wednesday, Donovan shared an Instagram...
Candace Cameron Bure Explains Her Controversial GAF Christmas Movie Quotes After Public Backlash
Candace Cameron Bure has broken her silence on the public backlash to her comments regarding her move to Great American Family.
Charli D’Amelio Falls Down During ‘DWTS’ Dress Rehearsal
TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio recently shared a video of her falling during the DWTS semifinal dress rehearsal. As the final stages of Dancing With The Stars season 31 are underway, the last remaining couples put all their effort into perfecting their routines. Charli D’Amelio Shares Dress Rehearsal Fail Footage...
Roslyn Singleton, Wife of ‘AGT’ Star Ray Singleton, Passes Away at Age 39
Roslyn Singleton, wife of America’s Got Talent Season 16 singer Ray Singleton, has sadly passed away at age 39 following a battle with brain cancer. The couple tugged on viewers’ heartstrings with their story, having previously appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ray Singleton’s Wife Roslyn Singleton Passes...
‘DWTS’ Judging Panel Honors Len Goodman Amid Shocking Retirement
Soon after Len Goodman announced his departure from DWTS, the judging panel shared their emotional parting words to the head judge. Truly, Dancing With The Stars will never be the same without him. DWTS Judges Pay Tribute to Len Goodman. Since the reality series premiered, Goodman has been present on...
Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ with Ryan Seacrest
Dancing with Myself judge Liza Koshy and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jessie James Decker are among the celebrity co-hosts who will appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this year with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker to Co-Host New Year’s Rockin’...
