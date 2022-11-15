Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Former Dodger and Cinncinatii Red Kyle Farmer is now a Twin
Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa
MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
iheart.com
List Of Teams That Are Interested In Cody Bellinger Has Been Revealed
Yesterday the Los Angeles Dodgers opted not to tender Cody Bellinger a contract for the 2023 season. Bellinger earned $17 million in 2022 and likely would have earned a small bump for next season in arbitration. The 27-year-old now becomes a free agent just three years after he won the...
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Talks About Pressure to Return to Dominance
It hasn't been an easy few seasons for him.
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Doesn't Hold Back Appreciation For Julio Urias
Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes gets plenty of chances to see Julio Urias up close and personal
MLB rumors: Jacob deGrom’s $40 million free agency wish endorsed by rival GM
An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency. “He’ll get it, he’s the best.”. Jacob...
KMOV
Cardinals sign five minor league free agents, including former second round pick
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.
Clayton Kershaw News: Future Hall of Famer ‘Is The Dodgers’ According to Long Time Catcher
Free agency didn’t start off so strong for the Dodgers as Tyler Anderson ultimately signed a three-year deal with the Angels. However, the Dodgers were still able to retain their future Hall of Fame pitcher Clayton Kershaw, according to reports — the deal has not been officially announced yet.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Dodgers Roster News: Will Smith and Julio Urias Highlight 9 Players Tendered Contracts
The Dodgers cut Cody Bellinger and Edwin Rios but did ultimately tender contracts to 9 core players.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Find Its New Catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few holes to fill this offseason. After the departure of Yadier Molina, the team is in need of a new catcher, and Molina’s replacement is expected to come from outside the organization. Christian Vazquez and Tucker Barnhart are available in free agency, as...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Interest In Kevin Kiermaier
The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger, which immediately thrust him into free agency and created an opening in center field. Although Bellinger could return on a reworked contract, the Dodgers have internal options who can play center, including James Outman, Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor. There are also higher-end free agent options, such as Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo.
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their official decision on whether or not they will non-tender Cody Bellinger by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, which would immediately make him a free agent. The 27-year-old, who has put up lackluster numbers across the last two seasons, including a .210 batting...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Tender Contracts To Julio Urías, Will Smith, Walker Buehler & 7 More
The Los Angeles Dodgers tendered contracts to Yency Almonte, Walker Buehler, Caleb Ferguson, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, Dustin May, Evan Phillips, Will Smith, Trayce Thompson and Julio Urías, which keeps all 10 players under team control for the 2023 season. The aforementioned players have three or more years of...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman: Cody Bellinger Took Non-Tender Decision Like ‘Total Pro’
After struggling for a second consecutive season, the Los Angeles Dodgers did the expected and non-tendered Cody Bellinger ahead of the 5 p.m. PT deadline on Friday. The team also opted against tendering contracts to Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams, making them free agents as well. Bellinger was set...
Dodgers News: LA Remains Interested in Cody Bellinger Reunion
Cody is now a free agent, but he could sign with LA this off-season
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP
On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
