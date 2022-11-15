ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Surprising team predicted to make best offer to Carlos Correa

MLB free agency is stacked with star shortstops this off-season, and a surprising team may land Carlos Correa amidst many teams expected to make offers. Several star shortstops are on the market this off-season, including former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa. He’ll likely have several offers coming his way, but the Chicago Cubs are predicted to make the best offer.
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward

The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
KMOV

Cardinals sign five minor league free agents, including former second round pick

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have signed five minor league free agents, including a former second round draft pick. The following players were signed by the Cardinals:. Outfielder Oscar Mercado. Infielder Taylor Motter. Shortstop Juniel Querecuto. Left-handed pitcher Kenny Hernandez. Right-handed pitcher Logan Sawyer.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Calls On Team To Find Its New Catcher

The St. Louis Cardinals have a few holes to fill this offseason. After the departure of Yadier Molina, the team is in need of a new catcher, and Molina’s replacement is expected to come from outside the organization. Christian Vazquez and Tucker Barnhart are available in free agency, as...
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Interest In Kevin Kiermaier

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger, which immediately thrust him into free agency and created an opening in center field. Although Bellinger could return on a reworked contract, the Dodgers have internal options who can play center, including James Outman, Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor. There are also higher-end free agent options, such as Aaron Judge and Brandon Nimmo.
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
