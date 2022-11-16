Read full article on original website
Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
Stock Market
By Kevin Buckland TOKYO (Reuters) - Chip stocks took a beating on Thursday, sending most Asian share indexes lower, after grim signals from Micron Technology overnight about excess inventories and. October 10, 2018 04:05 AM AEDT |. October 09, 2018 08:35 AM AEDT |. What’s In Store For Oil Traders...
5 TSX financial stocks to watch amid rising mortgage costs
In Q3 2022, Toronto-Dominion’s revenue was C$ 10,925 million. On October 4, 2022, Royal Bank of Canada acquired MDBilling.ca. National Bank’s net income in Q3 2022 was posted at C$ 826 million. Presently, the market is experiencing volatility and is going through fluctuations. There is consistent economic pressure...
European shares bounce as battered miners rise, ECB loan repayments eyed
(Reuters) -European shares rose on Friday after two straight sessions of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.9%, with basic resources stocks up 1.2% after falling more than 3% in...
Oil falls on easing geopolitical tension, China demand outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 3% on Thursday as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in China and the suggestion of higher rates than currently expected in the United States weighed on demand. Brent crude fell $2.84 to $90.02 a barrel, a 3.1% loss, by 12:10 p.m. ET (17:10...
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Kalkine : Did Berkshire Hathaway buy a big stake Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company? | Kalkine Media
The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor witnessed a gain on Tuesday, November 15th, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that it had purchased a $4.1 billion stake in one of the world's most advanced makers of silicon chips. Watch out this video for more.
Kalkine: Which penny stock is surging today on receiving an order from Chevron Australia?
AML3D (ASX: AL3) has entered into a purchase order on standard commercial terms valued at approximately A$215,000, with Chevron Australia. The Board of Australian Dairy Nutritionals Group (ASX: AHF) has today received notice from the United States Food and Drug Administration that its application for accelerated approval to sell future branded infant formula in the United States has not been accepted. Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) provided an update on its recently commenced Phase 1 drilling program at the company’s 100%-owned Aurora Energy Metals Project in Oregon, USA.
Kalkine Media explores three gold stocks to watch in November
So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index going up by 10% over a fortnight. Nevertheless, there are visible signs of losing momentum, with the falls noticed throughout equity markets. So far in November, gold has experienced a phase of retrieval, with the index...
Kalkine : How did German company Siemens beat Q4 profit forecasts? | Kalkine Media
Siemens shares surged on Thursday after the German technology and engineering group's fourth quarter results beat forecasts and it gave a confident outlook about future industrial demand. The trains to factory software group's shares were the biggest gainer among European industrial companies rising 8% after analysts and investors cheered the update.
Marketmind: Good is bad? Depends on who or what you are
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. Good is bad again - or vice versa - as markets worry upbeat U.S. retail sales will lead to higher interest rates for longer. Some of the better-than-expected performance was likely due to...
Kalkine Media lists three stocks to watch for retirement portfolio
In Q3 2022, Fortis’ net earnings were C$ 326 million. Canadian Imperial’s reported net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 1,666 million. In Q3 2022, BCE’s adjusted EBITDA was C$ 2.58 billion. Investors looking to build their retirement portfolio can look for dividend stocks to support their...
Kalkine : How did this Indian stock surge 10,000%? | Kalkine Media
EKI Energy Services has been working towards rehabilitating Earth to a future of net-zero carbon emission. The company delivers consultancy services for global carbon offset standards across its climate change, energy, and sustainability offerings. Watch out this video for more.
UPDATE 2-Perpetual shares dive as court ties up exit options from Pendal deal
(Recasts with court ruling, adds share moves) Nov 17 (Reuters) - An Australian court said on Thursday fund manager Pendal Group Ltd could enforce buyer and larger rival Perpetual Ltd to honour their A$2.34 billion ($1.58 billion) deal. Shares of Perpetual fell as much as 19.5% to hit the bottom...
Asia must not become arena for 'big power contest', says China's Xi
BANGKOK (Reuters) - The Asia-Pacific is no one's backyard and should not become an arena of big power rivalry, China's President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, warning against Cold War tensions in a region that is a flashpoint of competition between Beijing and Washington. Xi's remarks ahead of an Asia-Pacific...
Silver heads for biggest deficit in decades, Silver Institute says
LONDON (Reuters) - Global demand for silver is expected to rise 16% this year to 1.21 billion ounces, creating the biggest deficit in decades, according to the Silver Institute on Thursday night. Use of silver by industry, for jewellery and silverware and for bars and coins for retail investors were...
Brittney Griner taken to penal colony in Russia's Mordovia region - lawyers
(Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in the Russian region of Mordovia, her lawyers said in a statement on Thursday. Reuters had earlier reported the transfer, citing a source familiar with the case. In August, Griner was sentenced to nine years on drugs charges following her arrest at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
UPDATE 2-Australia's Nitro blocks Potentia's access to books without better offer
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Australia's Nitro Software Ltd said on Friday it would not allow its largest shareholder and suitor Potentia Capital access to its books without making a superior bid that could trump an offer made by KKR Inc's Alludo. The software provider earlier this week determined the near...
Kalkine: Sam Bankman-Fried Claims FTX Still Solvent
Samuel Bankman-Fried the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange, FTX, has claimed the company is still solvent despite bankruptcy been put in place. Despite FTX still owing customers US$8 billion, (1)SBF took to Twitter overnight insisting FTX still has US$9 billion of liquidity and semi-liquid holdings.
COP27 nears breakthrough on climate finance in scramble for final deal
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries were considering a draft for a final COP27 climate deal on Saturday, with some negotiators saying they were close to a breakthrough in contentious efforts to compensate poor nations already burdened by costly climate impacts. The U.N. climate agency released a new draft of the...
