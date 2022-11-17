ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

DA clears Hall deputy who fatally shot man suspected of killing 2 women in Buford

By Nick Watson
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzzUj_0jDNwxaV00
A mother and daughter were killed in the 3200 block of Long Creek Drive in Buford. The suspect in the deaths was shot and killed during a confrontation with a Hall County Sheriff's deputy on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The district attorney has ruled that the shooting by the deputy was justified. (Provided by the Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The Hall County district attorney has cleared the Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who fatally shot a man accused of killing a Buford woman and her daughter in August, according to records.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh wrote Deputy Eric Shaw was fully justified in shooting Thang Duc Doan, 51, of Buford, Aug. 2 on Long Creek Drive in Buford.

Doan was suspected of killing Kim Oanh Nguyen, 42, and her daughter, Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

Darragh wrote a letter Monday, Nov. 14, to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s special agents tasked to investigate the shooting.

“It is abundantly clear from all of the evidence available that Doan had murdered his former girlfriend and her daughter,” Darragh wrote.

Darragh did not elaborate fully on the motive for the murders beyond saying there were “difficulties in a domestic relationship.”

After Nguyen’s ex-husband reported that Nguyen and her daughter were missing, authorities obtained a search warrant for the Long Creek Drive residence.

Darragh wrote that Doan came at Shaw with a knife and was told to drop the weapon.

The district attorney said Shaw shot his gun “many times, and Doan was killed.”

Darragh wrote in an email that it was “several shots leaving several injuries” resulting in Doan’s death.

Darragh wrote that Tran was found dead in an upstairs bedroom with multiple stab wounds. Nguyen was found in a car in the garage with multiple stab wounds.

Writing that Shaw was fully justified in shooting Doan, Darragh said no criminal charges are appropriate and that he was not taking any further actions in the case.

The Times has requested the investigative file from the GBI.

Gainesville, GA
