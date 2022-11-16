Read full article on original website
Jeremy Hunt faces rebellion on Tory right over autumn statement
Esther McVey, John Redwood and Richard Drax among backbench critics of chancellor’s tax rises
Will Tory political fortunes prosper under Hunt's plans?
Jeremy Hunt says tax rises and spending cuts in the Autumn Statement are required to grip inflation and repair the public finances. It's a contrast to both the Covid-era spending injections under Boris Johnson, and the now-reversed tax-cutting approach of Liz Truss. Now the message is: taxes are going up,...
MP says hotel removed homeless for asylum seekers
A Conservative MP says homeless people were removed from a hotel in a town to make way for 34 asylum seekers. The unnamed hotel, in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, is being used as a temporary base while the asylum seekers' claims are processed. But the town's MP Ben Bradley said the hotel...
Ukraine war: Billionaire Andrew Forrest launches $25bn fund for reconstruction
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has launched an investment fund that is hoped will be worth at least $25bn (£21bn) to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine. Mr Forrest and his wife have committed $500m to the fund, which its organisers say could eventually grow to $100bn. The Ukraine Green Growth...
135-year-old message in a bottle found under floorboards
A plumber could not believe his eyes when he cut a hole in floorboards in an Edinburgh house and found a bottle containing a 135-year-old message. Peter Allan, 50, discovered the Victorian time capsule when he opened up the floor in the exact spot where the whisky bottle had been left.
EU trade commissioner offers Ukraine 'unwavering support'
KYIV, Nov 18 (Reuters) - European Union trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis offered Ukraine the 27-nation bloc's "unwavering support" on Friday and condemned Russia's "brutal war" on its neighbour during a visit to Kyiv.
Scottish ministers to be named when complaints upheld
Any Scottish government minister found guilty of misconduct will be named under an updated ministerial complaints procedure. The outcome of any upheld or partially upheld complaints made by civil servants will also be published. The move comes after the outcome of a bullying inquiry into former minister Fergus Ewing was...
Delhi murder: India minister denigrates women for live-in relations
A federal minister in India has stirred a controversy after he blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country. Shraddha Walkar was killed in May, allegedly by her live-in partner, who has been arrested and charged with murder. Minister Kaushal Kishore said that such...
Autistic Palestinian teen's killing casts spotlight on Israel tactics
Fulla Masalmeh was buried on her 16th birthday in a grave sealed with cement and marked by a single bunch of flowers. Her family had planned a party that day, but instead said goodbye to their "wonderful and beautiful" daughter who had lived with the challenges of autism and an upbringing in poverty.
Ukraine war: Bodies found amid reports of Russian atrocities in Kherson
Ukraine says it has found the bodies of 63 civilians bearing signs of torture near the recently liberated city of Kherson. Russia has repeatedly denied committing atrocities in its invasion. But the BBC has spoken to two people who said they were held for more than a month in what are being described as "torture chambers".
Wall collapse deaths directors guilty of safety breaches
Two directors of a metal recycling firm have been convicted of health and safety breaches after five men died when a 45-tonne wall fell on them. The Birmingham wall was overloaded with 263 tonnes of briquettes and so close to toppling a gust of wind could have brought it down, a court heard.
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages amid a soaring cost-of-living crisis across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to Russia’s war on Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the presidents of eight African nations were attending the 18th biannual meeting of the 88-member International Organization of Francophonie, which promotes relations among nations that use French as their primary language. European Council President Charles Michel also was in Tunisia for the two-day summit, the organization’s first gathering in three years following pandemic lockdowns. Louise Mushikiwabo, the group’s secretary-general and Rwanda’s former foreign minister, said the participants plan to issue a final declaration on major political, social and economic issues after the summit ends Sunday.
MH17: Australia asks Russia to hand over three who downed airliner
Australia has called on Russia to extradite three men found guilty of downing a Malaysia Airlines plane over Ukraine with 298 people on board. Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been sentenced to life by a Dutch court but are thought to be in Russia. "We call on Russia to...
Dumfries and Galloway groups fight cost of living battle
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. Annan Day Centre manager Emma Irving has a very clear message - they won't be putting prices up for any of their services. The negative consequences, she said, would be unthinkable. However, it is one of dozens of charities and community groups in...
Dozens died trying to cross this fence into Europe in June. This man survived
Migrants spend years trying to get to Melilla, Spain — an enclave city on the African continent. It's a perilous journey that led to dozens of deaths in June.
Environmental ministers warn UN climate summit could roll back progress
Environmental ministers from multiple countries warned that the United Nations climate summit in Egypt could roll back progress that international negotiators have made in previous years. The Washington Post reported on Saturday that ministers from Canada, New Zealand and Norway said at a press conference that negotiators at the summit...
Autumn Statement 2022: Cornwall Council leader welcomes mayor announcement
The Cornwall Council leader has written an open letter to residents welcoming the government's announcement of a deal creating a mayor for the county. In his Autumn Statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced devolution deals that would bring mayors to Cornwall, Suffolk and Norfolk. Council leader, Linda Taylor, said once a...
Hunt denies planning to lift fuel duty; pound higher despite grim outlook – as it happened
The government has made “no decision” on whether to increase the rate of fuel duty on petrol, Jeremy Hunt insists as he defends autumn statement
VIP abuse inquiry officer could face misconduct proceedings
The officer who led a disastrous Metropolitan Police investigation of VIP sex abuse allegations could face gross misconduct proceedings. Steve Rodhouse ran an operation that probed false claims that MPs and generals abused and murdered children. He has been served with a formal notice by the police watchdog over allegedly...
East Kilbride Shopping Centre in administration
The owner of Scotland's largest undercover shopping and leisure centre has gone into administration. A statement on the website of East Kilbride Shopping Centre said administrators had been appointed after the collapse of owner Sapphire. The administrators from Interpath Advisory said the centre would remain open. They added that all...
