KOAT 7
Albuquerque SWAT arrest murder suspect and repeat felon
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The auto theft unit for Albuquerque Police Department arrested a pair facing felony charges after activating its SWAT team on Nov. 16. 33-year-old Christopher Campos was wanted on five felony warrants, including stealing vehicles. On Wednesday, Campos was located by APD detectives inside a Black GTR.
Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm
A man has been sentenced for crimes that took place last December.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
Albuquerque police: Woman charged for setting mattresses on fire
Authorities said surveillance footage showed the crime thus leading to the arrest.
Albuquerque police use helicopter to catch teens accused of carjacking
Three teens were arrested after officials said they carjacked someone.
One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead Thursday morning after a shooting involving New Mexico State Police. NMSP says its officers were involved in the shooting around Louisiana Blvd. and Montgomery Blvd. Officials say around 10:51 p.m. Wednesday night officers attempted a traffic stop near Louisiana and Montgomery. They say when and officer contacted the […]
KOAT 7
Police investigate fatal crash on Albuquerque's westside
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Coors Blvd. near Iliff Road in northwest Albuquerque. Police say the crash involved a pedestrian. Northbound Coors Blvd. is closed near Iliff Rd. as police investigate the incident. This is a developing story. Stay with KOAT for the latest...
New Mexico authorities search for suspects in pharmacy burglaries
Law enforcement are searching for four suspects involved in multiple burglaries.
rrobserver.com
APD: Woman dead, man injured in stolen motorcycle crash
Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She said the man, who was driving at the time, is in critical condition. Police responded sometime before 9:15 p.m. to the motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of Monroe NE, near Comanche. Atkins said the owner had found the stolen motorcycle and confronted the riders.
Homicide investigation begins in Santa Fe after man dies from shooting injuries
Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Fe police.
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
KRQE News 13
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions
KOAT 7
Santa Fe police investigate shooting of man found in road
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police officers were dispatched around 9:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Camino Capitan and Galisteo Road, where they found a 32-year-old man who had been shot lying in the roadway on the 2300 block of Camino Capitan. Police said the victim, who...
Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
Albuquerque man pleads guilty to killing mother in 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man admitted Tuesday to killing his own mother and putting her body in a cardboard box. John McArthur pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Investigators say in 2017, McArthur beat and strangled his mother at their home on Candelaria near Valley High School. He told police he put […]
KRQE News 13
2 men charged for stealing tools in Roswell
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
