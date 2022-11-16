Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
Program helps get Albuquerque’s homeless off streets with housing vouchers
When the city closed Coronado Park in August, the mayor said everyone there was offered a bed and a roof over their heads whether through the voucher program or a local shelter. About three dozen of them refused the help, however.
Albuquerque elementary students get new pair of shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over 100 students at Alameda Elementary School in Albuquerque got a pair of brand new shoes. This comes as part of the KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program. One teacher at the school says the new shoes help students feel their best at school. “When the kids come to school with new […]
Homeless population spikes in Belen after ABQ Coronado Park closure, officials say
"We have received reports of people sleeping in doorways, doorways of businesses. We have had reports that when people are coming to work or leaving to go home from work, they have been approached by the homeless. In some instances, they have been accosted by the homeless," Chief James Harris said.
Hundreds of Albuquerque kids gifted new winter coats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of kids in Albuquerque now have new winter coats. Fed Ex cares and ‘Operation Warm’ teamed up to hand out coats to 450 students at Hodgin Elementary School on Wednesday. Students were able to look through different coats and find one that fit them best. “I think it has a huge impact […]
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico hosts Thanksgiving food drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico food pantry is teaming up with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to host a huge Thanksgiving food drive for those who need it most here in our state. The food drive will be on November 18 at the Albertsons Market,...
KOAT 7
Balloon hits powerlines in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office are responding to a downed hot air balloon in southwest Albuquerque. The sheriff's office says a downed balloon hit powerlines near 114th Street and Central Ave. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
KRQE News 13
Fall Letter Carrier’s Food Drive to be held November 19
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to check your pantry for non-perishable food items because the Annual Letter Carrier’s Food Drive is Saturday, November 19. The Roadrunner Food Bank is asking everyone to join in and leave bags of food at their mailbox before November 19. Sometime...
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
errorsofenchantment.com
Parents Rights win at APS school board
The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
Albuquerque family warns of backyard lurker spotted in surveillance footage
A couple called police when they noticed a man had been in their backyard.
KRQE News 13
Pueblo Creations to host Holiday Market in Bernalillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere. The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring...
KOAT 7
One dead, one injured in a shooting on the UNM Campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A deadly shooting on the UNM campus has prompted University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University officials to postpone Saturday's men's basketball game. Here's everything we know about shooting. What happened?. New Mexico State Police say a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old were involved in...
5 arrested in southeast Albuquerque carjacking
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University. The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of […]
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
Thieves hit Albuquerque golf course twice in one week
A $500 reward is offered for information on the two still missing carts, or the person or people responsible. The police are still investigating.
KRQE News 13
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions
Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families …. Report: New Mexico Children, Youth, and Families Department didn't meet settlement conditions. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. One dead after police shooting in northeast Albuquerque. SWAT team...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
