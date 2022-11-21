Read full article on original website
Related
Emi Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe amid World Cup celebrations
Even a World Cup final hat-trick couldn't save Kylian Mbappe from some post-match Argentinian trolling.
Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating France in the final.
Twitter reacts as Argentina lift World Cup in all-time classic final
Reactions from Twitter as Argentina and France faced off in the 2022 World Cup final.
Argentina World Cup winners receive heroes welcome in Buenos Aires
It's fair to say that the crowds in Argentina put on a real party to welcome home the players who won the 2022 World Cup.
Man Utd sanction move for PSV & Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo
Manchester United have started working on a deal to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV in January, 90min understands.
Why Argentina's third World Cup final goal could have been disallowed
Lionel Messi's second goal during Argentina's World Cup final win against France could have been disallowed due to a specific law.
Thiago Almada becomes the first active MLS player to win the World Cup
Argentina's dramatic World Cup Final win over France on Sunday marked a historic moment for Major League Soccer. La Albiceleste triumphed in a penalty shootout following a dramatic 3-3 draw which featured two goals from Lionel Messi, a Kylian Mbappe hat-trick, and huge chances to win the game at either end. In doing so, the South American giants sealed their third World Cup title of all time and their first since 1986.
Angel Di Maria: Argentina's overlooked World Cup hero
Angel Di Maria's sensational World Cup final performance does not deserve to be lost amid all the praise for Lionel Messi.
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
Brighton chief outlines transfer stance on World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton bracing themselves for Alexis Mac Allister interest after starring role in Argentina's World Cup win.
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi wins the World Cup
Argentina 3-3 France (4-2 on penalties): Player ratings as Lionel Messi finally wins the World Cup
Do the Carabao Cup winners qualify for European football?
The reward for the winners of the Carabao Cup and whether or not they enter European competition as a result of their success.
Pele sends message to Argentina after World Cup triumph
Pele has congratulated Argentina on their World Cup victory.
Toronto FC sign ex-FC Dallas defender Matt Hedges via free agency
Toronto FC have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of free agent center-back Matt Hedges. Hedges has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with TFC holding options on 2025 and 2026. The 32-year-old brings priceless experience to the Toronto backline after running up 349 appearances across...
Continental Cup quarter-final draw revealed
The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Continental Cup has been made.
The best games at the 2022 World Cup - ranked
90min's picks for the ten best matches the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ranked.
Transfer rumours: Al-Nassr 'expect' Ronaldo to join; Real Madrid hopeful on Bellingham
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Josko Gvardiol, Harry Kane and more.
Who has scored the most goals in men's World Cup history?
The top goalscorers in the history of the men's World Cup.
Lionel Messi has 'cemented' the Ballon d'Or with World Cup win
Has Lionel Messi becoming a World Cup winner made the next Ballon d'Or award just a formality?
Man Utd vs Burnley - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Manchester United's Carabao Cup clash with Burnley, including team news, lineups and prediction.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0