The annual Veterans Day program was held Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Elgin Public School gymnasium. Guest speaker this year was Tom Nelson, Antelope County Veterans Service Officer. In a moving program, Nelson shared a video which told the story of how Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Flag bearer was Joseph Vanderheiden. The Elgin High School band, under the direction of Eric Heithoff, sounded great performing patriotic music as did the combined choirs of EPS and PJCC students. To conclude the program, Keyera Eisenhauer (below) performed “Taps.” Afterwards, veterans were treated to a free meal at the Elgin Community Center.

ELGIN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO