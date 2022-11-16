Read full article on original website
Jr. Livestock FFA Judging Team District X Runner-Up
November 8th Ord FFA hosted the District X Livestock Judging event. The Jr. Team of Samantha Durre, Callie Heithoff, Jarek Erickson and Taylor Beckman came away with the runner-up award and earning themselves a trip to the FFA state convention next spring. There are 17 schools in District X that include: Ainsworth, Boyd County, Burwell, Chambers, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Keya Paha, Loup County, Nebraska Ag Academy (new program), Neligh-Oakdale, O’Neill, Ord, Rock County, Sargent, Stuart, West Holt, & Wheeler Central. There were 205 competitors in the Jr. Division. Sam was 4th overall, Callie was 12th, Jarek 21, and Taylor 22nd.
Schools observe Veterans Day 2022
The annual Veterans Day program was held Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Elgin Public School gymnasium. Guest speaker this year was Tom Nelson, Antelope County Veterans Service Officer. In a moving program, Nelson shared a video which told the story of how Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Flag bearer was Joseph Vanderheiden. The Elgin High School band, under the direction of Eric Heithoff, sounded great performing patriotic music as did the combined choirs of EPS and PJCC students. To conclude the program, Keyera Eisenhauer (below) performed “Taps.” Afterwards, veterans were treated to a free meal at the Elgin Community Center.
