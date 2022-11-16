Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."

23 HOURS AGO