Read full article on original website
Related
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega on Why ‘It Felt Wrong’ Working With Christina Ricci: ‘I’ve Never Been So Awkward’
Following Christina Ricci’s Wednesday Addams is no easy feat. So when Jenna Ortega had to embody the iconic role in front of Ricci herself, it was daunting to say the least. “I’ve never been so awkward. I felt like I didn’t know what to say to her,” Ortega told Variety at the red carpet premiere of the Netflix series “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Legion Theater. “I think she’s a fantastic character actress. I know her as Wednesday in my head, so it was intimidating. But she’s so wonderful and talented — she made it really easy.” Asked how she felt wearing...
Christina Applegate Makes Emotional First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis: ‘I Love You All So Much’
Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in spring 2021. Applegate was originally set to receive her star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to Applegate’s appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal...
John Mellencamp, 71, Is Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After Meeting Through Daughter Teddi: Details
Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram Life goes on! John Mellencamp is dating Marianelly Agosto, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal. The “Jack and Diane” singer, 71, and the skincare expert, 44, “met through [the musician’s daughter] Teddi [Mellencamp]," the insider tells Us, adding that while the pair “have been on and off,” they “got back together late August.” […]
Chris Hemsworth says Marvel 'stepped in' and stopped documentary show 'Limitless' after he injured himself before filming 'Thor 4'
Chris Hemsworth said on "Jimmy Kimmy Live!" that one challenge was much harder to do after bulking up for Thor.
Days of Our Lives Will Pay Tribute to John Aniston During Late Star's Final Episode
Days of Our Lives will air a special tribute to the late actor during his final episode on Dec. 26 John Aniston is set to receive a poignant farewell from the show that made him a star. The actor, who died last week at age 89, had a recurring role on the daytime series Days of Our Lives for over 30 years. The late star played Victor Kiriakis, a villainous, yet charming crime lord, in nearly 3,000 episodes. In response to his death, the show will air...
‘Duck Dynasty': Mia Robertson Grieving After Sudden Death of Longtime Surgeon
Mia Robertson, daughter of Duck Dynasty star Missy and Jase Robertson, is grieving this week upon learning of the death of a man who made a huge difference in her life. The teen's longtime surgeon Dr. David Genecov was killed in a car accident last Saturday. Missy Robertson shared the news on Instagram, explaining how his talents and medical inventions made a difference as Mia endured surgery after surgery to repair a cleft lip and palate.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic
Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
ETOnline.com
Aaron Carter Cremated, Death Certificate Reveals
Aaron Carter, the former teen heartthrob and pop star, died earlier this month at 34 years old. Now, the singer's death certificate has revealed he was cremated, according to the legal document obtained by ET. Though Carter's final resting place has yet to be announced, the publication revealed his sister,...
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Born on Nov. 17, 1944, Danny DeVito grew up in Ashley Park, New Jersey, with his mother, father and two sisters. He found acting through a pursuit of stage makeup, having learned to be a beautician while working at his sister's salon. The 4-ft., 10-in. actor fell in love with theater and performed in Off-Broadway productions throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.
All the Details on Taylor Lautner's 'Romantic' Wedding to Taylor Dome: 'I Married My Best Friend'
Taylor Lautner knew he'd get a little emotional when it came to his wedding to longtime girlfriend Taylor Dome, so he had a plan. "We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"
Chris Hemsworth Says Next ‘Thor’ Role Will ‘Probably Be the Finale’ for His Character
Chris Hemsworth is getting ready to say goodbye to Thor. The longtime MCU staple and “Thor: Love and Thunder” star revealed that after four standalone films and over 10 years as the God of Thunder, it may be time to bid farewell to the role. “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair. “I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.” He added, “You have...
Complex
‘Blue’s Clues’ Star Steve Burns: ‘I Was Struggling With Severe Clinical Depression the Whole Time’
The first star of Blue’s Clues, Steve Burns, made his return to that world in 2021, on the 25th anniversary of the kid’s show. He left the Nickelodeon series in 2002, with the show telling viewers that he was going to college—though that wasn’t the case.
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski Announces Engagement to Kevin Harrington With Sweet Selfie: ‘Officially Together’ Forever
Things just keep getting better. Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski announced that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington after more than two years of dating. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼,” the chef, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17, alongside a selfie of himself and the advertising executive. Harrington, for his part, opted for a more sentimental caption to his post, writing that he and Porowski are “officially together until we look like [zombies],” along with the hashtag “#engaged.”
them.us
“Make DJ Gay Again”: Country Singer Maren Morris Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure
While the Senate has been busy voting on same-sex marriage this week, there’s been another, perhaps less important marriage battle brewing in the entertainment world over comments made by former Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. But honestly, it’s cathartic for anyone who lived through the George W. Bush...
TODAY.com
Reba McEntire posts heartbreaking tribute to 'angel' dog following his death
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are mourning the loss of their fur baby. In a post shared on Nov. 18, McEntire said their dog Riddler died on Nov. 16. "If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular 'Angel delivered' life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday," she wrote. "Only seven years old, lymphoma took his life less than three weeks after diagnosis. He was a GRAND CHAMPION in the Show Ring, but a grander one in life. He impacted everyone that came across his path. He was a good man to ride the river with, the Best."
Ryan Reynolds Says He Doesn't Want His Kids to Be Child Actors: 'It's Usually About the Parents'
"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that," Reynolds tells PEOPLE Ryan Reynolds is looking out for his family. The Spirited star accepted the prestigious American Cinematheque Award in Beverly Hills Thursday and expressed deep gratitude for his acting career and home life with Blake Lively. Yet the Golden Globe winner also shared that he won't let daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, follow in their famous parents' footsteps until they're older. "Putting a kid in a business like this, it's...
EW.com
Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy
There might be a crack in the foundation of Full House. After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.
them.us
Fletcher Isn’t Afraid to Feel
In 2022, Fletcher officially became her own muse. In September, the queer singer-songwriter released her first studio album, Girl of My Dreams. While her three previous EPs drew from specific relationships and heartbreaks — including the one that eventually inspired “Becky’s So Hot,” the viral single about her ex’s new girlfriend that whipped lesbian TikTok into a frenzy — Fletcher’s newest release flipped the narrative back on herself, chronicling two years’ worth of grappling with her own self-identity and self-love.
Comments / 0