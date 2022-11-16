ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13. The memorial will continue as...
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines

• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Lynchburg teenager convicted of robbery

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg jury has convicted 18-year-old Keyon Da’Monta Petty for an October 7, 2021, armed robbery that happened in the area of Fifth and Jackson Street. Petty was convicted of the following charges on Friday, Nov. 18:. Three counts of robbery by use of...
Augusta County to help people interpret fence laws

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Loose dogs running across property lines, cattle in the road and damaged fences are just a few issues that will be addressed in a Fence Law Workshop on Thursday, November 17. The workshop will help people with fences get answers to common questions. Extension Agent John...
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa

While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
