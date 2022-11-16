Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed towards UVA memorial event on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement on Saturday regarding a threatening email they received regarding the memorial event slated for 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on November 13. The memorial will continue as...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
virginiamercury.com
Suspected UVA shooter appears in court and more Va. headlines
• The University of Virginia canceled its final home football game of the season as the community continues to mourn the deaths of three players killed in Sunday’s shooting. The school has not made a decision yet about its Nov. 26 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.—Washington Post.
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
WRIC TV
Two injured victims in U.Va. shooting recovering, campus offers tributes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) – Amidst the horrible incident that occurred on Sunday on the University of Virginia’s campus, there may be hope. The two victims who were injured during the shooting on the charter bus are recovering well. U.Va. student Marlee Morgan was reportedly discharged from the hospital...
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
wfxrtv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
WHSV
wuvanews.com
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa
While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
WHSV
Witness: UVA suspect Chris Jones said something 'really bizarre' before shooting
Ryan Lynch was with about 25 students on a school field trip to Washington DC where the group saw a play.
WHSV
CPD arrests suspect linked to social media threats against UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Nov. 14, 2022, the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD), while working in conjunction with the University of Virginia Police Department, was made aware of several concerning and threatening social media posts, according to a press release. The CPD opened an investigation into the posts and the...
