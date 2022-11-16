Read full article on original website
Development Profile: 121-room Artista Hotel approved by San Antonio design review commission
After a three-year delay, the 121-room Artista Hotel planned for a compact property on East Travis Street and the San Antonio River is back on track and received final approval from the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday. California developer Jake Harris, whose company Harris Bay is also...
San Antonio Current
21 San Antonio hotel bars that locals love
With San Antonio’s recent uptick in luxury hotels comes a parallel boom in fancy bars at those properties, many of which are located downtown. These creatively designed drinking spots can make locals feel like they're on vacation or provide a convenient meeting place when getting together with friends in town on business or a sightseeing visit.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
13 San Antonio restaurants out-of-towners might not know about
These are some of the best and most iconic flavors to appreciate in S.A.
Fastest growing restaurant in the US to open first San Antonio location
San Antonio fans of hot chicken will be licking their lips with news that America's fastest-growing restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken, is opening its first location in San Antonio next month.
Erik Cantu, Texas Earthquake: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of folks also checked out our story on the Rotary Ice Rink returning to downtown's Travis Park.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
San Antonio Current
The longtime King William home of a couple known for their handcrafted light fixtures is for sale
The late Isaac and Judith Maxwell became well known for their King William shop, which sold distinctive punched-metal light fixtures that became popular in high-end homes all over San Antonio. Turns out the couple's crafty streak also extended to home renovation. A two-bedroom, two-bath King William home lovingly restored by...
UTSA receives funding for next Dolorosa building in downtown San Antonio
With its School of Data Science completed and scheduled to open for the spring semester, the University of Texas at San Antonio received its final piece of funding on Thursday for its next building on Dolorosa street: the Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Careers (IEC) building. The $124 million structure building would...
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
New San Antonio bar Summer Camp takes over former Hello Paradise location
Along with burgers and all-beef coneys, the new spot serves up a small menu of specialty cocktails.
San Antonio's next Cowboy Breakfast may not happen, organizers warn
Organizers of the event say costs and logistics required to produce the event have gone up.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
1 Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred along Interstate 35 South and N. Frio Street just before 3 a.m. According to the deputies, they were trying to pull over the victim’s car. The suspects then tried to evade arrest by speeding away.
Billboards around San Antonio raise awareness of rising anti-Semitism
SAN ANTONIO — Standing high above three of San Antonio's busiest intersections are new billboards that might make you do a double-take. That's the hope of the non-profit who put them up. It's all part of a campaign by JewBelong to fight rising anti-Semitism. "Anti-Semitism really has become normalized...
204-acre pirate-themed play park breaking ground in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A massive pirate-themed park is breaking ground in north San Antonio on Sunday afternoon. The new park, called Mitchell's Landing, will open in April 2023. It's named after Mitchell Chang, a three-year-old boy who drowned at Love to Swim school in 2018. A foundation was set up in his honor.
Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring
Tickets for the band's Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour are on sale now.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio mansion with a covered pickleball court and a two-story pool house is now for sale
A Hill Country Village mansion equipped with extravagances ranging from a covered pickleball pavilion with an elevated stage to a two-story pool house that "sleeps many" has hit the market for just under $5.8 million. Put on the market less than a week ago, the upscale compound — which also...
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
KSAT 12
Toyota to conduct on-site job fair at facility in San Antonio
If interested in a career in manufacturing or the auto industry, then Toyota in San Antonio might have opportunities for you. On Saturday, a job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota facility, located at 1 Lone Star Pass. Suppliers will be conducting on-site...
