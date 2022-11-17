ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Police conducts death investigation after woman's body found in west Miami-Dade

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pn8Uk_0jDMkgpV00

Police conducts death investigation after woman's body found in west Miami-Dade 03:15

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade police investigators were in Northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon, assisting detectives from the Broward Sheriff's Office after the body of a woman had been found in the area.

Police had not said if the body was that of missing Broward woman Mimose Dulcio, but said they were there on a death investigation at N.W. 55TH Ave. and 204th St.

News Chopper 4 showed investigators and crime scene trucks near a heavily wooded area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37XajZ_0jDMkgpV00
Desperate search for missing woman continues 02:17

Dulcio's estranged husband Jose Luis Pacheco, 36, has been arrested and is facing a murder charge after detectives found evidence that "suggested" she had been murdered.

Investigators said Tuesday that Pacheco was being held on one count of second-degree murder in a Miami-Dade County jail in connection with the slaying and disappearance of his wife, who was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at her home.

In bond court, Circuit Court Judge Mindy Glazer ordered that he be held without bond and gave him an Assistant Public Defender.

The home where the couple lived is still a crime scene and BSO deputies in 2 vehicles guarded the home.

Next-door neighbor Dru Pardo told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that he was surprised by the developments. "He was really cool, a down-to-earth guy and we talked about dogs and she was awesome. I never saw them arguing. He always had a smile on his face. This is like a lie. You don't know what your neighbors are anymore."

A new arrest report says the sister said she encountered Pacheco at the home and when she asked him about her sister, they got in to a verbal altercation and he drove away. She said she believed he had anger issues and was upset that she had been on a dating website. Pacheco told detectives that they had been married for 18 months and had signed the paperwork for their divorce on November 9th.

The sister said Dulcio told her she was uncomfortable with Pacheco living at the home but he said he was saving up money to move out. The report said detectives searched Pacheco's home and found videos of the Pacheco and Dulcio arguing and yelling at each other."

Next-door neighbor Leonarda Martinez said "I know them. I talked with them. They came over to my house. They were a young couple. Now two families are destroyed. One day I did hear him screaming. He seemed jealous. They were in the middle of divorce. I hope they find the body."

In an email, officials said Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the couple's home and shared vehicle before they found evidence that "suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple's home, and that her body had been transported in the couple's shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location."

Relatives said the couple was going through a troubled divorce

Her sister, Seminta Dulcio, told CBS 4 Monday that relatives grew worried when they hadn't heard from her.

'When I noticed she did not answer the phone or respond back to my wellness check message, . . .  something wasn't sitting well with me," Seminta Dulcio said.

The family went to her home in the 400 block of NW 30th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale and found a broken television, busted windows, and broken cell phones.

On Tuesday evening, the family shared with CBS4 that they were shocked by the news. They told CBS4 they truly were not prepared for today and the possibility their beloved daughter and sister, Mimose Dulcio was dead.

We're told Pacheco will be extradited to Broward County Sheriff's custody at some point.

Anyone with information about unusual activities involving the suspect's 2018 white Dodge Charger was asked to call the Broward sheriff's office at 954-321-4246.

Comments / 2

Dee_Pavon
2d ago

This is horrible, he needs to go to jail for the rest of his life, some people just don’t know how to move on. She was nice enough to allowed him to stay with her until he got a new place and he did this, he is a monster, the devil is out, we need God more than ever in our lives.May she RIP🙏🙏

Reply
2
Related
NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police

The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: $297K Fraud and Car Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 9 – November 15, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A 41-year-old female...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Detectives search for suspect after attempted kidnappings in Miami

MIAMI – A video captured the frightening screams of a woman during a recent attack in Miami’s Little Havana. The woman was near the intersection of Northwest 18 Avenue and Fourth Street when an attacker put her in a chokehold. The woman bit the attacker’s arm, and she...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Fatally Shot Outside McDonald's in Pompano Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot outside a McDonald's in Pompano Beach Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. outside the fast food restaurant in the 300 block of West Copans Road. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into rescue truck in Fort Lauderdale, 1 paramedic transported

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A paramedic had to be taken to the hospital after a car reportedly ran a red light and collided into a rescue truck. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Davie Boulevard and South Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon, after reports of a traffic crash involving a rescue truck.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing 28-year-old woman

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pembroke Pines Police Department has ended its search for a missing 28-year-old woman. Christina Noseda was safely located in Miramar, Thursday afternoon. She was last seen driving an older model blue Honda CR-V and left in an unknown direction after she made concerning statements...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

67-year-old woman struck and killed near McDonalds in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a crash that left a woman dead on Tuesday. The fatal crash happened on Nov. 15 around 8:29 a.m. near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s parking lot at West Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac. Deputies say Jeanne Jean, 67, exited a city...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash

Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursuit in Doral ends in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A possible police chase ended in Southwest Miami-Dade. The pursuit ended on US 1 and 348th street, Thursday morning. As of 9 a.m., southbound lanes on the road are completely shut down. This incident is believed to have started with a shooting in Doral. Several...
DORAL, FL
NBC Miami

Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man

Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October. James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Husband of woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale arrested in connection with her disappearance and alleged murder

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) —The husband of a 39-year-old woman who went missing near Fort Lauderdale has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and murder. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested in Hialeah Monday evening by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office VIPER Unit, as well as investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department after a warrent was issued.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Father who kidnapped 6-year-old son appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A father accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son faced a judge. Jorge Morales appeared in court, Thursday morning. The judge decided to hold him without bond. According to officials, he and the child’s grandmother, Liliam Morales, kidnapped his son Jojo Morales and fled to Canada. Liliam...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
121K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy