laconiadailysun.com
Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17
MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
laconiadailysun.com
Students, residents talk of paper mill lagoons’ future in Gorham
GORHAM — Local residents heard several suggestions for how to put to use the lands that have long been used as lagoons by a paper mill, as the mill owners investigate a new option for treating the mill's wastewater. Athletic fields and a recreation center or building with an...
laconiadailysun.com
Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home
TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
laconiadailysun.com
Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
WMUR.com
Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs
CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
nhbr.com
Salmon Falls Stoneware to shut its doors
Salmon Falls Stoneware, a mainstay on Oak Street in Dover for 34 years, will be closing its doors on Dec. 31, when 68-year-old founder and owner Andy Cochran retires. Cochran, who has made and sold his iconic salt-glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse, says both the business and the building are for sale, as is the equipment. Instructions on making the pottery go with the company, he said.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
lpgasmagazine.com
Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane
Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
manchesterinklink.com
State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett
CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire
We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
manchesterinklink.com
Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting
MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
manchesterinklink.com
Calling all happy campers and glampers: Pop-up ‘Campery’ shop on Elm Street is open for business
MANCHESTER, NH – Campery, a Bookery pop-up shop featuring unique gift options for all things camping and glamping, opened for the holiday season Nov. 16. It’s located right next door to the Bookery at 850 Elm St. The pop-up shop in collaboration with several popular local and international...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill
GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
whdh.com
Firewood sellers and customers are ‘stumped’ ahead of an increasingly expensive winter season. National Grid is hoping to help
BOSTON (WHDH) - The arrival of colder temperatures means it’s time for Bay State residents to crank up the heat and with increased winter energy rates, National Grid is hoping to help customers manage their energy costs. The utility company is hosting a Winter Customer Savings Event in Haverhill...
manchesterinklink.com
Street life, storage bins and one landlady’s resolve to pilot privately-funded ‘pod community’
MANCHESTER, NH – It was three years ago this week that a sprawling homeless encampment of tents was swept from the Hillsborough County Courthouse lawn. Three years later and little has changed. In some ways, things are even more complicated. New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing...
themainewire.com
One of Maine’s Biggest School Districts Can’t Pay Janitors, Bus Drivers, and Lunch Ladies On Time; Teachers Unaffected
Gov. Janet Mills and Legislative Democrats met the statewide commitment to fund 55 percent of Maine’s public schools, but that funding isn’t trickling down to hourly employees in the school system of Maine’s biggest city like it should. Janitors, bus drivers, food service providers, and other hourly...
NHPR
Rochester recount ends in a tie, leaving the balance of power in the N.H. House uncertain
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recount of the Rochester Ward 4 New Hampshire House race resulted in a tie Wednesday, putting an additional Republican seat in question as the party now holds just a one-seat advantage.
laconiadailysun.com
Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester
An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
NHPR
What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
