Gilford, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Moultonborough food pantry hosts open house Dec. 17

MOULTONBOROUGH — This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Lakes Region Food Pantry of Moultonborough. The thrift store opened in the spring of 2013 and all proceeds support the food pantry. Throughout the year, and particularly during the holidays when need is so greatly felt, donations from near and far have enabled programs for Lakes Region clients. They include: monthly food vouchers, summer lunch, sneaker, backpack programs and more.
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Students, residents talk of paper mill lagoons’ future in Gorham

GORHAM — Local residents heard several suggestions for how to put to use the lands that have long been used as lagoons by a paper mill, as the mill owners investigate a new option for treating the mill's wastewater. Athletic fields and a recreation center or building with an...
GORHAM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Local resident Brian Constant named manager of Smart Memorial Home

TILTON — Brian Constant, a Northfield resident, has accepted the leadership role as the manager of the Smart Memorial Home in Tilton. Brian, in conjunction with Milestone Funeral Services of NH, proudly succeeds Scott Davis in the management role of the well-known local funeral home. The decades of caring local service combined with new resources and support should enable the Smart Memorial Home to continue service the greater Tilton community in a truly personal manner.
TILTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Holiday open house at the Meredith Public Library

MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., will host a holiday open house for all ages on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Miss Karen invites you for story time at either 10 a.m. or noon. Hear a story, share a snack, and take home an ornament crafted by you.
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

Native American group in New Hampshire aims to share traditional customs

CLAREMONT, N.H. — A Native American group in New Hampshire is working to incorporate ancient ways and customs into contemporary society. The first people who came to what is now New Hampshire arrived about 11,000 years ago. They divided into several bands, or tribes, as many people know them, including the Penacook, Winnipesaukee, Pequawket, Sokoki, Ossipee and Cowasuck.
CLAREMONT, NH
nhbr.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware to shut its doors

Salmon Falls Stoneware, a mainstay on Oak Street in Dover for 34 years, will be closing its doors on Dec. 31, when 68-year-old founder and owner Andy Cochran retires. Cochran, who has made and sold his iconic salt-glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse, says both the business and the building are for sale, as is the equipment. Instructions on making the pottery go with the company, he said.
DOVER, NH
lpgasmagazine.com

Eastern Propane & Oil acquires Goodrich Oil & Propane

Eastern Propane & Oil, based in Rochester, New Hampshire, purchased Goodrich Oil & Propane of Newport, New Hampshire. “Since 1974, Chris Marcotte and his family have been serving the fuel needs of the greater Newport community. It is a true honor that Chris has entrusted Eastern to carry on their legacy of providing outstanding customer service to Goodrich Oil & Propane customers,” says Tom Manson, CEO of Eastern Propane & Oil. “The team at Goodrich has a customer-first mentality and it is a privilege to welcome them to our family.”
NEWPORT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett

CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
HOOKSETT, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Lexie’s Burgers Opens New Location in Epping, New Hampshire

We've got some awesome news for burger fans everywhere. The popular burger joint, Lexie's, is "bringing the peace love and burgers" to their newest location in Epping, New Hampshire, which officially opened its doors today. Folks who have been to Lexie's probably aren't surprised that this beloved joint is opening...
EPPING, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Only one neighbor shows up for Hallsville School meeting

MANCHESTER, N.H. – What would happen if there was a neighborhood meeting and no one from the neighborhood showed up? A good question, and one that was almost answered on Wednesday night. After the Board of Mayor and Aldermen recently approved a lease agreement with Southern New Hampshire Services...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilford property owners to see slightly smaller tax bill

GILFORD — Property owners will see a slight drop in their property tax bill after the town’s tax rate came in fractionally lower than the current levy. The new tax rate, as set by the state, is $12.25 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is 0.2% below the previous rate of $12.28.
GILFORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Official groundbreaking held for 250 market-rate apartment complex in Manchester

An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 10 to mark the start of work on a new 250-unit market-rate apartment complex to be built in downtown Manchester. The complex, being developed by Boston-based private equity investment firm Jones Street Investment Partners, will be built on a 2.3-acre site at the corner of Canal and West Auburn streets, near the Market Basket supermarket.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
NHPR

What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session

Election recounts for State House races have been taking place in Concord this week and will continue into next week. Recounts take place every election season, but this year, with the closely divided state House of Representatives, outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
CONCORD, NH

