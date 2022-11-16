Read full article on original website
Kansas State overwhelms WVU early and often in 48-31 win
No. 17 Kansas State stayed in the lead position for the spot opposite No. 4 TCU in the Big 12 championship game while ending West Virginia's chances to reach a bowl game with a 48-31 victory before a crowd of 37,055 at Mountaineer Field Saturday. The Wildcats scored on the...
Rapid Reactions: WVU out of bowl contention with loss to Kansas State
West Virginia is out of bowl contention. The Mountaineers lost to Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, assuring the team would finish with a losing season for the third time in four years under Head Coach Neal Brown. With Mike waiting to talk with Brown and student athletes after the game, Chris took a few minutes to record his thoughts on the loss and what's next for the program in a brief Rapid Reactions Podcast. Check it out in the video above.
Rewind: Kansas State 48, West Virginia 31
The crazier the better when it comes to home underdogs. Bonus points when it’s going against a road team with a big payoff on the line. Well, the first half was an insane performance from both offenses. I-N-S-A-N-I-T-Y. That’s what often rules the day when November football comes into play. The top-15 try to avoid the zany outcomes that make for upsets.
The Plays That Changed the Game - WVU vs Kansas State
Pregame - 28.0% chance of WVU winning the game. 13:50 First Quarter - Howard to Wheeler for 33 yards - 20.8%. 12:52 First Quarter - Deuce Vaughn touchdown run - 17.4%. The Wildcats wasted little time moving right down the field to score the game's first points. Kansas State won the kickoff and seemingly caught fans and announcers by surprise, choosing to receive the opening kickoff. They must have loved their scripted plays and for good reason, going 69 yards in just five plays (all positive gains) for the score.
What Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia
This is what Kansas State players said after their 48-31 win at West Virginia on Saturday, November 19, 2022. On Will Howard's first start... He played really well. I saw how much he prepared during the week and how comfortable he was taking all the reps with the ones. I definitely feel like he came out ready.
BREAKING: CB Charles Woods Intends to Leave WVU
We are under an hour until kick between West Virginia and Kansas State and the Mountaineers received word that they will be losing a key piece to the defense. Senior cornerback Charles Woods took to Instagram to announce that his time at WVU has come to an end, indicating that he will be transferring.
Big 12 update: Kansas State Wildcats pick up conference’s first big win
Expectations were tempered for the Kansas State Wildcats (RV, three points) entering this season after it was announced that star center Ayoka Lee would be out due to knee surgery. But wow did they secure a big win Thursday night. Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory scored the Wildcats’ final six points...
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Kansas prediction, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: FS1 network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
Live updates: WVU vs. Kansas State - KSU 48, WVU 31 (F)
Two wins put visiting Kansas State into next month's Big 12 championship game. Two wins put host West Virginia into a bowl game. Only one will advance its goal when the Mountaineers welcome the Wildcats to Mountaineer Field for today's 2 p.m. game on ESPN+. Kansas State (7-3, 5-2 Big...
How to watch West Virginia vs. Kansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Kansas State 7-3; West Virginia 4-6 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Kansas State Wildcats will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
Kansas State at West Virginia: How the Mountaineers rated as recruits
From how West Virginia stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at K-State's upcoming opponent through a recruiting lens. West Virginia Class Rankings. New this year, 247Sports has unveiled the...
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
Watch Kansas State vs. UMKC: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats will take on the UMKC Kangaroos at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fred Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. K-State beat the California Golden Bears 63-54 last week. Forward Keyontae Johnson and guard Markquis Nowell were among the main...
Wamego to battle the Bullpups on the precipice of history
On Friday night, Wamego will take the field looking to do something that no team in Red Raider history has ever accomplished. Punch a ticket to a state championship game, and earn the right to play for the title of best team in Class 4A. Standing in their way is...
High School Football plays down to Final 4
It’s down to the final 4 for High School football play-offs. Two area schools will be in action Friday night. Waverly hosts Cunningham in a 6-man semi-final. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. Burlingame hosts Little River in 8-Man Division I. Kickoff is set for 6 pm. The winners...
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
Structure home fire in Riley Wednesday afternoon
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire District #1 and City of Riley Fire Departments responded to a home structure fire in the 600 block of Walnut in Riley around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The fire was believed to be in the attic as the family was home at the time...
Water line breaks while crews tear down former Wanamaker store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water line was ruptured while crews were tearing down the former Talbot’s building at SW 17th and Wanamaker. A spokesperson for the City of Topeka said a private water line was struck by a contractor during the construction work. The City was called out to shut the valve off to the building, but did not have to shut off service to any other businesses.
With plans moving forward for a hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia, downtown may see hotel-only concept
Can Emporia have two convention centers in town? According to Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods, the answer is yes — if they are placed in the right areas. Next question: will Emporia have two convention centers? That answer hinges on a potential hotel-convention center in northwest Emporia and longstanding plans for the so-called Breckenridge Hotel and Convention Center downtown, which may well be halted if the property sells and new ownership moves in a different direction. Woods tells KVOE News Emporia will draw conventions to town based on assets, and a lot of those tourist attractions or “anchors” are downtown.
