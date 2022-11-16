Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
District Office released information about trash pickup over Thanksgiving
The District Office has released information about trash pickup over the Thanksgiving holiday. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
click orlando
Central Florida families receive thousands of meal kits in annual Thanksgiving Project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Saturday, Heart of Florida United Way distributed 4,000 thanksgiving meal kits to families across Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties in the fourth iteration of its annual Thanksgiving Project at Valencia College West. United Way told News 6 the 4,000 Thanksgiving meal kits it distributed were...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Thanksgiving Weekend in Lake County, Florida
I hope you're ready to enjoy the holiday weekend! Some people enjoy putting up Christmas decorations on Thanksgiving weekend, and others prefer going out and getting a jump start on their holiday shopping on Black Friday. I love taking in a holiday celebration to get my family into the Christmas spirit! If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of options for you here in Lake County, Florida!
ocala-news.com
Ocala looking for volunteers to fill advisory committee, board vacancies
The City of Ocala is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies across committee and advisory board positions within the city government. The Ocala City Council appoints individuals to serve on over 20 boards, advisory committees, and commissions. These volunteers come from all across Ocala and help influence decisions that affect the city by providing advice and feedback to the city’s leaders and council members.
Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orange City
Volusia County, Fla. — Some Volusia County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orange City. Organizers said the...
Lake County student fatally struck by car
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Public Schools said a high school student was killed after being hit by a car Thursday morning. The deadly crash happened on County Road 455 near Willo Pines Lane in Clermont. Officials said a Lake Minneola High School student was hit by a...
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
villages-news.com
Former Sumter County commissioner convicted of perjury
Former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller was convicted of perjury Friday afternoon and will remain behind bars until sentencing. Miller, a resident of the Village of Sanibel, heard the verdict from the clerk at the conclusion of the trial in Marion County Court at which Judge Anthony M. Tatti presided.
Wednesday: Farm Share food giveaway in Lady Lake
Lake County, Fla. — Some Lake County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Wednesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lady Lake. Organizers said the...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a housing development being approved near their horse farms
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a plan that would allow around 1,200 homes to be built near horse farms where people have lived for years. “I would say I’m disappointed but not entirely surprised given their track record,” said resident Mira Korber.
WESH
Incorrect ballots given to some voters at Lake County precinct, elections officials say
TAVARES, Fla. — A Tavares city council candidate said a discrepancy during the general election at precinct 360, which is the Tavares Civic Center, has her concerned. "My concerns are the integrity of the election and folks having the right to vote,” said Lou Buigas, who ran for Tavares city council seat 1.
fox35orlando.com
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
fox13news.com
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
WCJB
Santa will be at the Paddock Mall in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - You better watch out and you better not cry, Santa Claus is coming to the Paddock Mall on Friday. It is located at 3100 SW College Rd in Ocala. Santa will be outside at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Macy’s. It will be between...
Orange County investigating domestic violence shooting near Moat Court in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrived to the 5600 block of Moat Court for a shooting call Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they located a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say this is a domestic...
Troopers: Driver knew he hit Lake County boy, 14, before driving away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The driver who hit and killed a 14-year-old Lake County boy Thursday morning knew he hit the boy, but got scared and drove away, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said Enrique Ramirez, 57, told them he swerved to avoid the boy, but knew...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
