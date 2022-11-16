Read full article on original website
Marc-Andre Fleury injury update; Wild lineup changes
Evason hopeful his top goaltender won't miss too much time
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Nic Petan from Iowa
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Nic Petan from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Petan, 27 (3/22/95), has recorded eight points (2-6=8) in five games with Iowa this season. He ranks...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Pens Beat Wild, the Good & BAD From XCEL Energy Center
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a mini-skid which came on the heels of their seven-game winless streak. The Penguins got the bounces, contributions from their fourth line, and power-play goals to beat Minnesota 6-4. Get the Penguins recap here. The PHN+ Penguins report card here. We...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Prospects I’m Most Thankful For
Over the past several years Steve Yzerman has re-stocked the prospect cupboards of the Detroit Red Wings. It’s to the point where it’s almost an embarrassment of riches. We are seeing the fruits of that already with the incredible play last season of Moritz Seider, and the arrival of Elmer Soderblom this season.
Yardbarker
Predators McDonagh Stepping Up as Lightning Comes to Town
It might be understandable that Ryan McDonagh seems distracted on Saturday night. When he looks across the ice to the visitor’s bench, he will see many familiar faces as the Nashville Predators host his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Bridgestone Arena (Nov. 19). McDonagh played for the Lightning from 2018-2022, helping them win two Stanley Cup Championships along the way.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center. "We wanna finish on a positive way and get as many points...
ESPN
Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks headed into the 2022-23 season with the expectation that they would compete for a playoff spot. Yet, it appears that it’s going to be another long year in Vancouver, as the Canucks currently sport a 5-9-3 record, and the only team with fewer points than them in the Western Conference is the Anaheim Ducks. Unless they turn things around quickly, they are once again destined to be sellers at the deadline. They have some very interesting trade targets, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman would be wise to call them because of it. Let’s look at a few who stand out.
markerzone.com
RASMUS DAHLIN FURIOUSLY BASHES TWIG AFTER SABRES DROP 7TH IN A ROW
Stop me if you've heard this one before. After the Buffalo Sabres stormed out of the gate to start the season, they completely fizzled out, sinking them from near the top of the leaderboards right to the bottom. After starting 7-3, the Sabres sit just three points out of last...
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
ESPN
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third...
Yardbarker
Flyers New & Rumors: Konecny, Tortorella, Gaudreau & More
The Philadelphia Flyers suffered home losses against the Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars in weekend matinees and a pair of road losses during the week. Boone Jenner’s overtime goal lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets to their second victory over the Orange and Black in less than a week’s span on Tuesday night. The Flyers limped to a fifth consecutive loss with a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night.
Yardbarker
Red Wings Weekly: Jonatan Berggren Has Arrived!
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Devils’ Nico Hischier continues Selke Trophy-level dominance vs. Maple Leafs
Devils captain Nico Hischier leaned forward and zipped down the ice. After Tomas Tatar smacked the puck from Maple Leafs winger Pierre Engvall’s stick in the second period on Thursday, Hischier rushed toward Toronto’s offensive zone and waited patiently for his teammate, Fabian Zetterlund, to dish him a pass.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
Columbus hopes to keep its point streak alive against an Eastern Conference foe. The Blue Jackets have put together a 3-0-1 record in their last four games and hope to keep the good times rolling tonight as they welcome the Red Wings to Nationwide Arena. Despite all the injuries, the Jackets have been able to handle the ups and downs that have headed their way and hope to keep battling through the adversity.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Kings vs. Vancouver Canucks prediction, pick, odds: Boudreau fights for his job
The Vancouver Canucks will try to win consecutive games for the second time this season when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. The Canucks, which opened the season with seven straight losses, ended a three-game skid on Wednesday with a 5-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres. The victory in Buffalo closed a forgettable road trip for the Canucks, who have been feeling internal heat from president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford after he told reporters earlier this week that "something has to be fixed."
Yardbarker
Devils’ Hischier On Selke Trophy Trajectory
Nico Hischier finished last season on a tear and has continued that momentum into this season. He has 17 points in 15 games and has been praised by head coach Lindy Ruff for his leadership qualities and commitment to playing a 200-foot game. The former Halifax Moosehead struggled with injuries throughout the first five seasons of his young career, but now that he is healthy and playing his best hockey, he is making a strong impact on both sides of the puck.
