ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Terrifying moment thug with kitchen knife lunges at cops as they brawl in his home

By Will Potter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THIS is the terrifying moment a knife-wielding thug lunged at cops as they brawled at a family home.

James Perry attacked the two female officers with the blade before he was stopped when one fearlessly tasered him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WPi58_0jDLUJvt00
James Perry was seen lunging at cops with a knife in terrifying footage Credit: MEDIA WALES/WALES ONLINE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrmA3_0jDLUJvt00
Perry was sentenced to 32 months in prison in Swansea Crown Court Credit: Media Wales Ltd

Police were called to the house James Perry shared with his grandmother after a domestic disturbance with his ex the night before.

The coppers arrived at the home to find Perry hiding in a wardrobe, before he became aggressive and "irate".

He then pushed past the two female officers and dashed downstairs, grabbing a large knife from the kitchen.

After lunging PC Alisha Pontin with the blade raised over his head, he loomed over her as she lay on the ground.

Threatening to then use the knife on himself, PC Katie White heroically drew her taser and stunned the thug.

At the time of the incident Perry was on bail for two assaults which had seen him arrested for violently beating two men - one a Falklands war veteran - with an object believed to be a broom handle.

The father-of-three also has a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm after he broke a man's jaw in an unprovoked attack outside a bar.

Following his terrifying clash with the two police officers, he faced Swansea Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Georgia Donohue, prosecuting, told the court Perry's series of offending started on November 4 last year when he confronted a man at his home after a run-in with his son earlier in the evening.

He showed up at the Port Talbot house of Derek Lewis, warning his victim he was going to "smash your face in" before a scuffle broke out.

After leaving Derek bleeding when he struck him, a friend heard the commotion and went to the door to see what was going on.

Perry told the second man, a military veteran who was recovering from recent spinal surgery, he was going to get his uncle to "snap your back" before he also struck him to the head, again drawing blood.

But after being arrested and subsequently released on bail, the court heard Perry's offending occurred again in September this year.

He had arranged to meet his ex to pick up a set of alloy wheels he stored at her lockup, but he spent the day messaging and pleading with her to resume their relationship.

That evening, he turned up at her house in Port Talbot and confronted her - damaging her work vans before striking the car she was sat in with a shovel.

This led police to visited his home the next morning, resulting in the shocking scenes as he attacked the police officers with a knife.

ABOVE AND BEYOND

Prior to his sentencing, he had seven previous convictions for 18 offences.

James Hartson, defending Perry, said the defendant had accute anxiety and depression for which he was "very heavily medicated", which combined with alcohol could explain his behaviour.

He added his client had started anger management and alcohol courses while on remand awaiting sentence.

Perry will serve up to half the sentence in custody before being

released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

Speaking after the sentencing South Wales Police chief inspector James Ratti said: "The footage from the officers' body worn cameras shows the dangers that officers can face at any time.

"Police officers go above and beyond in their duties to protect people and under no circumstances should they be assaulted or verbally abused.

"The overwhelming majority of the public support the work of our officers and will understandably be shocked by the footage.

"I am extremely proud of PC Pontin and PC White’s professionalism and bravery in dealing with this incident."

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
The Independent

Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body

Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
Daily Mail

Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale

This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Oxygen

Kentucky Student Arrested After She’s Allegedly Caught On Video Repeatedly Using Racial Slur, Assaulting Black Students

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault, and second-degree disorderly conduct. A University of Kentucky college student has been arrested after she was allegedly captured on video repeatedly calling a student employee a racial slur and physically assaulting her.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Video captures shocking moment car crashed into group of police recruits leaving five critically injured

A chilling surveillance video has emerged that captures the moment a wrong-way driver smashed into a group of law enforcement recruits in South Whittier in Los Angeles county.The accident injured at least 25, five of them critically. Reports said that the driver, detained at the scene, was identified as a 22-year-old man. Police did not reveal his name.The collision occurred around 6.25am on Wednesday near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road, just a short distance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Star Explore Training Academy.Local reports said that the group of recruits included 75 people, 65...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bossip

F12: 5 Corrections Cops Caught On Camera Brutally Beating 41-Year-Old Black Man Jarrett Hobbs At Georgia Jail

Not surprised but very disgusted. Another egregious abuse of power by the police has surfaced and the whole thing is captured on video. According to CNN, a 41-year-old North Carolina man named Jarrett Hobbs was beaten within an inch of his life and essentially left for dead by a group of corrections officers at the Camden Detention Center in Camden, Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed

Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Teen girl, 17, left fighting for life after she was 'thrown from the roof of a car' in the middle of rugby celebrations – with two men charged over the horror incident and accused of driving off

A teen girl is fighting for life after she was thrown from the roof of a moving car with the driver allegedly leaving her injured on the road. Two men, both aged 21, were charged late Tuesday over the incident with a third man, aged 20, also assisting police with their inquiries.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
873K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy