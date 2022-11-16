Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday Night
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in Custody
WLTX.com
Frank's Back - Former South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin returns to the Palmetto State with UMASS
CONWAY, S.C. — It didn't take long for Frank Martin to return to the Palmetto State. The former South Carolina head basketball coach is in Conway where UMASS is competing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Martin was in charge of the South Carolina program for 10 years, leading the...
SportsGrid
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Coastal Carolina is 3-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.0 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points under the line for those games. In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons,...
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest eliminated from playoffs by more physical Fort Dorchester
NORTH CHARLESTON | The run finally came to an end. Carolina Forest couldn’t handle Fort Dorchester’s tailbacks, offensive line or its pass rush, and what the Panthers have done to each of its last four opponents was doled out in reverse by one of the best teams in the state.
SCHSL & SCISA high school football playoffs, November 18 & 19
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school football playoffs hit the 3rd round with 6 local teams still alive in the postseason. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy will play for a SCISA Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon in Florence. Below are the scores and highlights of the games with the home […]
3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in South Carolina that are highly praised for their delicious burgers and impeccable service.
Woman shot at junior high school football game in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot outside the stadium of a junior high school football game at about 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lumberton in eastern North Carolina, ABC affiliate WPDE reported. The 41-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital. Witnesses at Lumberton Senior...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”
Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
WMBF
South Carolina Department of Revenue involved at scene in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue was part of a scene in the Conway area on Thursday. A spokesperson from the agency confirmed to WMBF News that the SCDOR was at a location in the area of Cates Bay Highway. No further information was immediately available.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
counton2.com
Kingstree band students traveling to Hawaii for Vietnam Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Students with the Kingstree High School Mighty Marching Merge Band have been selected to travel to Hawaii and perform in the National Vietnam Veterans Day Parade. The band — which brought in students from Kingstree Senior High School and CE Murray High School when the...
Think you know why serial killer 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty? You might be surprised
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most notorious serial killers was born, raised, and executed right here in South Carolina. Donald Henry Gaskins, better known as “Pee Wee” Gaskins, was a serial killer and rapist from the Florence area. He was 58 years old when he was...
North Carolina man gets 10 years for role in murder at Horry County Food Lion, string of robberies
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in Horry County Circuit Court to charges stemming from 2018 a murder at a Food Lion grocery store and a series of armed robberies that followed the killing, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. […]
WMBF
Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Authorities searching for 16-year-old girl who vanished Friday
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Brianna Nicole Richardson, 16, was last seen the night of November 11. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, she was spotted at a home...
heraldadvocate.com
MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease
DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
WMBF
Horry County school bus carrying 4 students hit by car on 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County school bus with four students aboard was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Aynor. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to S. Main St. and Highway 501 at about 8 a.m. Horry County Schools told WMBF News the four students...
Beach Bites: Maggi D’s
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
South Carolina deputies shoot suspect who threatened hostage, officers during standoff
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) — Williamsburg County deputies shot a suspect Thursday morning after he barricaded himself and a hostage inside a home, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said the person threatened to kill officers and the hostage after refusing commands to come out. It happened at about 5:30 a.m. after deputies were called to a […]
