Charlottesville, VA

Related
WBTW News13

SCHSL & SCISA high school football playoffs, November 18 & 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The SCHSL high school football playoffs hit the 3rd round with 6 local teams still alive in the postseason. Florence Christian and Pee Dee Academy will play for a SCISA Class 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon in Florence. Below are the scores and highlights of the games with the home […]
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man to compete on Wheel of Fortune

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man will compete on Tuesday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, according to an announcement. Local contestant Mark McGowan’s episode will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 13. “Hi, I’m Mark from Myrtle Beach. Watch me play Wheel of Fortune on WBTW Channel 13,” McGowan said in […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch issued for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It might be time to take your plants inside, as five Lowcountry counties will soon be under a freeze watch. A freeze watch means temperatures could reach 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. The National Weather Service issued the watch to several counties, including inland Berkeley, inland...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Buc-ee’s entices businesses to open along I-95 in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - One attraction in the Pee Dee is bringing growth to the area. It’s been about six months since the grand opening of Buc-ee’s along I-95. One store is capitalizing on Buc-ee’s popularity by opening up another shop nearby. “I mean I’m excited to...
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MPD Electric Cooperative Announces Rate Decrease

DARLINGTON – MPD Electric Cooperative will provide its residential members of both Marlboro Electric Cooperative (MEC) and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (PDEC) with a 4% winter rate decrease for the month of December 2022 and the months of January and February 2023. This marks the second rate decrease this...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Beach Bites: Maggi D’s

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There’s a Grand Strand staple that’s serving up a taste of old Italy in a new location. “We bring people in through the door, and I am constantly saying hello, thanking them for coming to eat at Maggi D’s,” said John Magliato, owner of Maggi D’s. “Without customers we wouldn’t […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

