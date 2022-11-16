ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The binary Blues

On the latest episode of the Daily Faceoff Show, Frank Seravalli and Matt Larkin discussed the streaky start to the St. Louis Blues’ season. Frank Seravalli: Let’s drop the puck on this, the binary Blues. Win streak or losing streak, that’s it; that’s all they know. Win three to start the season, lose eight in a row, and they have now gotten back to level ground at a solid 8-8 after a five-game winning streak. Wow, where do you go with this St. Louis Blues team, Matt? It’s unbelievable to see this type of swing, and I’m sure its emotional for the players as well. They were questioning themselves big time, looking like they needed a spark of some kind.
Sabres claim Tyson Jost off waivers from Wild

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers from the Minnesota Wild, according to multiple reports. Jost, 24, registered zero goals and three assists in 12 games with the Wild to begin the 2022-23 regular season. He’s in the final year of his existing contract (that carries a $2 million cap hit) and is eligible to become a restricted free agent next July.
