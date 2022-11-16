Read full article on original website
therecordlive.com
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange
After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
therecordlive.com
New plastics plant will bring 500 permanent jobs
The official announcement Wednesday that Orange will be getting a new $8.5 billion petrochemical plant for plastics may be the biggest news since 1945, when DuPont announced its plant here. "It's an economic impact we haven't seen in years," said Ida Schossow, president of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of...
therecordlive.com
Harold Austin Scales, 90, Bridge City
Harold Austin Scales, 90, of Bridge City, passed away on November 8, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange....
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
therecordlive.com
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, Orange
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up in West Orange where she attended school, excelled in every endeavor, and became head twirler then Drum Major for the West Orange Chiefs. After High School, she attended business school in Houston, TX. Continuing to excel, she completed her studies in half the required time while also serving as a nanny for two children in exchange for her boarding. She then joined her father at DuPont Sabine River Works, assumed the loan her parents had taken for her education, then bought her first home, all by 20 years old. Maxine loved the Lord Jesus and was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Bridge City, then North Orange Baptist Church, where her great delight was playing the handbells for many years. After retiring from DuPont, she moved to Wiergate, TX where she attended Rayburn Baptist Church. She spent many happy years traveling, being a RV Work-Camper across the nation, and once returning to East Texas, enjoyed many hobbies which included square dancing, sewing, canning and crocheting. The thing she enjoyed most, however, was hosting her family at her home where they could hunt on her property, fish in her lake or simply relax and visit with each other. Maxine loved her family deeply and was always looking for opportunities to have everyone together. Her greatest joy in life was being together with family and she consistently and passionately participated in the lives of everyone she loved, most especially, her 6 grandchildren. Maxine was generous and kind to strangers and many became her friends because of her outgoing, genuine personality and hospitable southern nature. She was preceded in death by her father, Max Geldard, mother, Shellie Geldard and son Brian Rawls, all of Orange. She is survived by those she loved so well: her daughter, Janet Rawls, sister Eugenia Geldard McNeely, brothers Lani, Larry and Lauren Geldard, 6 grandchildren and many deeply loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, gifts made in remembrance to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ would be a reflection of her heart, such as The Gideons, Billy Graham Evangelical Foundation, Christian radio or television, etc.
therecordlive.com
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, Deweyville
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.
therecordlive.com
Tony Lee Williams, 58, Port Arthur
Tony Lee Williams, 58, of Port Arthur, passed away on November 14, 2022, peacefully at home. Born in Houston, Texas on April 21, 1964, he was the son of Marvin Lee Williams and Cynthia Williams. Tony enjoyed going to the river to fish. He loved all genre of music. Tony...
'Basically a legend': Beaumont Police Officer Kolin Burmaster awarded for 39 years of service amid upcoming retirement
BEAUMONT, Texas — A well-known Beaumont Police officer was awarded for his decades of service amid his upcoming retirement. Officer Kolin Burmaster will be retiring at the end of 2022, according to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post. He has served as a Beaumont police officer since 1983. The...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
therecordlive.com
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, Orange
Shirley "Teresa" Broussard Krout, 85, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home...
therecordlive.com
Fill the Fire Truck Campaign
The City of Orange Fire Department will be hosting the 7th annual “Fill the Fire Truck Campaign” at Central Fire Station, located at 501 N. 7th Street. This is the perfect opportunity for an individual, family or agency to make a difference in someone’s life during the holiday season. If you or your agency would like to tour the station while dropping off your donations, please contact us so we can schedule a visit for you.
therecordlive.com
TxDOT Urges Texans to Find a Sober Ride This Holiday Season
AUSTIN – Six years have passed since a drunk driver killed Azeza Salama’s fiancé and sent her and her two children to the hospital, but her memories of the crash remain as vivid as the day it happened. As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family,...
Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says
A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the campus of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. “Let me be clear on this point: Children do not belong in adult courts and certainly not in adult prisons and jails,” Liz Ryan, administrator of […] The post Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Gas Station Shooting Investigation. An update on the case was published on November 18, 2022. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are investigating a shooting...
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle
Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
Louisiana officials say there’s no more room in the state's troubled juvenile lockups and have asked judges to help by releasing some low-risk teen offenders back to their communities — drawing blowback from courts and some politicians who fear strain on local youth justice programs. "We write to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 17, 2022. Stacy Paul Fontenot, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; theft under $1,000; burglary; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000. Kelly Ellis, 37,...
kjas.com
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
